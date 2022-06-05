Imran Khan boils the pot in Pakistan – News





Ex-PM says all he wants is a peaceful protest, which is fair enough, but he also says the PTI will do their part if the government doesn’t step down

By Shahab Jafry

Posted: Sun Jun 5 2022, 11:16 PM

Imran Khan is in a tough spot these days, and he has only himself to blame for it.

All sorts of excuses and explanations are floating around as to why he suddenly called off his protest last week and gave the government another six-day ultimatum to step down or face a sea of ​​people and all that. Imran doesn’t admit he did it because the tsunami he expected didn’t exactly show up, and says it was more to prevent violence, but there are credible reports that he was disappointed with most party leaders who failed to bring in good crowds from their constituencies; and he let them know.

What did he expect to change in six days?

It is true that the government went too far with its preemptive tactics and used excessive force to prevent too many protesters from descending on Islamabad. Yet those who showed up were far, far short of the kind of numbers expected by PTI (Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf). And now Imrans has gone to the Supreme Court to ensure an unfettered protest; also delayed his repeated march until the judges deliver a verdict.

However, this is not the main point. And police brutality, while totally unwarranted, wasn’t the main point last week either. The PTI wants the security machinery to stand aside as they blockade the capital and stay there until the government folds and calls a snap election. But what if he doesn’t want to leave and doesn’t resign? Just as the PML-N government did not resign in 2014, even though Imran camped outside the prime minister’s house for over a hundred days.

He says all he wants is a peaceful protest, which is fair enough, but he also says the PTI will do what they have to if the government doesn’t step down. He also admitted that the protesters carried guns and did not say a word to control them. And the chief minister of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has openly declared that he will bring the provincial security force with him.

Let’s not forget that he also issued open threats against state institutions, repeatedly saying that the only test of their loyalty to the state was their loyalty to him and his crusade. And that’s where it starts to lose the kind of tracking that’s needed for the kind of tectonic shift that would cause a tsunami for its liking. It is true that he commands record numbers of people at his gatherings and has built a cult following that has not been seen since at least Zulfiqar Bhutto in the 1970s.

Still, it’s one thing to take the family to the strange gathering, to sing and dance for the cameras, to hear the skipper repeat the same things and to advocate for the change the country desperately needs. And it’s quite another thing to leave everything behind, to sit down on a street in the capital in the middle of Pakistan’s harsh summer and stay there until the Supreme Court and the military establishment do their real duty. to the state and expel the government that Imran does not. approve.

Many people wondered why Imran was banking on the remarkable momentum he had built since being ousted on that single march and the unlikely scenario in which the government fell by its own sword. And they were shocked when he did the same thing again and called another march; completely misinterpreted the complete failure of the first. Now, if the government does not resign, it loses. That’s why he started threatening that the country would break into pieces if the institutions didn’t do the right thing, and the army would be the first to lose if that happened.

All of this has stirred up quite an unexpected storm and pushed the country to a whole new crossroads. Were already facing an epic economic crisis. And if our latest attempt to salvage the IMF bailout program by stifling the economy doesn’t work, there’s a very real chance of default. Things aren’t so easy on the diplomatic front either, as the Foreign Office rushes to traditional friends to mend ties damaged under the previous administration. And now we also have a full-fledged political crisis on our hands; one in which central state institutions have also become fair game.

Even though Imran Khan did nothing else, he completely changed the face of Pakistani political and social life.

The author is a seasoned journalist based in Lahore.

