Politics
Australian News Live Updates: Anthony Albanese to meet Joko Widodo after landing in Indonesia | Australia News
Hello
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Indonesia for his first official visit, continuing what Guardian political editor Katharine Murphy described as a regional diplomatic offensive by Labour. He will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.
Murph is traveling with the PM.
Albanese was met in Jakarta by Penny Wang, the Foreign Secretary, who has made two visits to the Pacific since being sworn in a fortnight ago. The subject of these visits has been China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
Indonesia, Wong said, is a very important partner for Australia…and critical to our security.
I think everyone understands that we live in a time when the region is being reshaped, and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty.
Timor-Leste is the latest of Australia’s regional neighbors to sign an agreement with China. Albanese had a warm and positive phone conversation with the Prime Minister Taur Matan Rauk while on the plane to Jakarta on Sunday.
It comes as Australia complained to China about the highly dangerous interception of a maritime surveillance flight in international airspace over the South China Sea.
Back in Canberra, the Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Duton, announced a shadow cabinet that has ditched Scott Morrison’s key allies and promoted prominent conservative voices. Significantly Julian Leeser, constitutional conservative and longtime supporter of enshrining an indigenous voice in parliament, was named shadow minister of indigenous affairs and shadow attorney general. Alan Tudge remained shadow education minister.
Simon Birmingham was appointed shadow foreign minister and provided bipartisan support on foreign policy issues.
Let’s start. You can reach me at @callapilla on Twitter or [email protected]
Police seize cash, drugs and weapons in Sydney raids
Fifteen men have been charged after a week of raids targeting bikers and organized crime gangs in Sydney’s southwestAAP reports.
NSW Police have seized stolen cars and illegal drugs in a seven-day operation targeting organized crime, part of an operation which began in October following the alleged murder of Toufik Hamze and his son Salem.
To date, over 80 firearms and 3,300 cartridges, $2.9 million in cash and prohibited drugs worth over $9 million have been seized.
Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said 52 searches of firearms prohibition orders took place in the past week.
Last week we targeted the whos who of crime in Sydney’s South West: rebels, finks and lone wolf outlaw biker gangs.
During the operation, which took place between Monday and Friday, police seized approximately $150,000 in cash, 1.5 kg of cannabis, 150 grams of methylamphetamine, numerous prohibited weapons and three stolen cars.
Seven men have been arrested after a clandestine drug lab was discovered on Friday.
During the week, 15 men were charged with various offences.
Meanwhile, the NSW opposition has accused the state government of failing to deliver on its promise to introduce unexplained wealth laws targeting gang associates and crime bosses.
Thirteen people have been shot dead in violence linked to underworld gangs in the past 19 months.
Melissa Davey
Hardly anyone uses My Health Record
Twelve years after the introduction of My Health Record, Australians are struggling to access their medical information, while clinicians report frustrating difficulties in downloading and finding vital health information such as pathology results and tests of diagnosis.
The latest annual report from the Australian Digital Health Agency shows only 2.69 million of the 23 million people registered for My Health Record accessed it in 2020-21. Although this is a 14% increase over the previous year, it is largely due to people accessing Covid-19 vaccination records and Covid-19 test results.
Consumers Health Forum (CHF) chief executive Leanne Wells said while upgrades to My Health Record to include access to vaccination information and advanced care plans were welcome, Daily Health Records consultations, emergency department visits, hospital discharges, pathology and diagnostic tests were still missing in many records. This is despite more than $2 billion spent on the system since its launch in 2012.
Read more:
Damaging winds will hit parts of eastern New South Wales and Victoria
A A damaging wind warning remains in place for eastern Victoria and eastern New South Wales.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast winds of 50 to 70 km/h on average, with gusts up to 90 km/hin the alpine regions of Victoria including Bright, Mt Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham, Mt Buller and Omeo.
In New South Wales, the The office forecast damaging winds and blizzard conditions in the alpine regionswith damaging winds extending over and east of the ranges.
Destructive winds averaging 80-90 km/h, with gusts up to 130 km/h, are expected in the alpine areas, with winds of 60-70 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h, are likely along the mountain ranges and coast from Bega to Newcastle, including Sydney.
Locally damaging wind gusts to 110km/h are possible in Illawarra district, the BoM said.
Adelaide neighborhoods affected by flooding
The wild weather in South Australia has caused flash flooding and falling trees, with more than 400 calls for help made to the state emergency department.
The majority of calls were from the Adelaide area. The city received more than 70 mm of rain over two days, with winds of more than 90 km/h.
A teenage girl was rescued from a fast-flowing stream in the Adelaide Hills, and firefighters nationwide had to cut a man from a car that had been crushed by a falling tree, the ABC said .
Hello
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Indonesia for his first official visit, continuing what Guardian political editor Katharine Murphy described as a regional diplomatic offensive by Labour. He will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.
Murph is traveling with the PM.
Albanese was met in Jakarta by Penny Wang, the Foreign Secretary, who has made two visits to the Pacific since being sworn in a fortnight ago. The subject of these visits has been China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
Indonesia, Wong said, is a very important partner for Australia…and critical to our security.
I think everyone understands that we live in a time when the region is being reshaped, and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty.
Timor-Leste is the latest of Australia’s regional neighbors to sign an agreement with China. Albanese had a warm and positive phone conversation with the Prime Minister Taur Matan Rauk while on the plane to Jakarta on Sunday.
It comes as Australia complained to China about the highly dangerous interception of a maritime surveillance flight in international airspace over the South China Sea.
Back in Canberra, the Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Duton, announced a shadow cabinet that has ditched Scott Morrison’s key allies and promoted prominent conservative voices. Significantly Julian Leeser, constitutional conservative and longtime supporter of enshrining an indigenous voice in parliament, was named shadow minister of indigenous affairs and shadow attorney general. Alan Tudge remained shadow education minister.
Simon Birmingham was appointed shadow foreign minister and provided bipartisan support on foreign policy issues.
Let’s start. You can reach me at @callapilla on Twitter or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2022/jun/06/australia-news-live-updates-albanese-dutton-indonesia-wong-china-security-aged-care-economy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar’s party leaves more than 50 guests infected with Covid June 5, 2022
- Saline’s softball season ends in heartbreaking fashion June 5, 2022
- PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal June 5, 2022
- Qureshi warns govt of toughest reaction if Imran Khan arrested – Pakistan June 5, 2022
- The Denizen Theater in New Paltz presents “Grounded” from June 9 – Daily Freeman June 5, 2022