Australian News Live Updates: Anthony Albanese to meet Joko Widodo after landing in Indonesia | Australia News

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Indonesia for his first official visit, continuing what Guardian political editor Katharine Murphy described as a regional diplomatic offensive by Labour. He will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo today.

Murph is traveling with the PM.

Albanese was met in Jakarta by Penny Wang, the Foreign Secretary, who has made two visits to the Pacific since being sworn in a fortnight ago. The subject of these visits has been China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia, Wong said, is a very important partner for Australia…and critical to our security.

I think everyone understands that we live in a time when the region is being reshaped, and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty.

Timor-Leste is the latest of Australia’s regional neighbors to sign an agreement with China. Albanese had a warm and positive phone conversation with the Prime Minister Taur Matan Rauk while on the plane to Jakarta on Sunday.

It comes as Australia complained to China about the highly dangerous interception of a maritime surveillance flight in international airspace over the South China Sea.

Back in Canberra, the Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Duton, announced a shadow cabinet that has ditched Scott Morrison’s key allies and promoted prominent conservative voices. Significantly Julian Leeser, constitutional conservative and longtime supporter of enshrining an indigenous voice in parliament, was named shadow minister of indigenous affairs and shadow attorney general. Alan Tudge remained shadow education minister.

Simon Birmingham was appointed shadow foreign minister and provided bipartisan support on foreign policy issues.

