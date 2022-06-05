PM Modi calls for ‘one land, many efforts’ to improve the environment | MorungExpress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru attends a program on the ‘Soil Saving Movement’ on the occasion of World Environment Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on June 5. (Photo PTI)

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the global initiative Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) movement and said his vision is to live a lifestyle in harmony with our planet and without harming it.

Those who live such a lifestyle are called pro-planet people,” he said in a video address, and added that “Mission LiFE” borrows from the past, operates in the present, and focuses on the coming.

Giving the slogan “one land, a lot of effort”, he said that India stood ready to lend its support to actions aimed at improving the environment and global well-being.

With the launch coinciding with World Environment Day, Modi said the challenges facing our planet are well known and the need of the hour is people-centred, collective efforts and strong actions that drive development. sustainable.

“Reduce, reuse and recycle are the concepts woven into our lives. Circular economy is an integral part of our culture and way of life,” Modi said, noting that gods and goddesses in India have plants and animals associated with them, and that nature is equated with divinity.

“Mahatma Gandhi spoke of a zero-carbon lifestyle. In our daily life choices, let us choose the most sustainable options. Let us follow the principle of reuse, reduce and recycle. Our planet is one, but our efforts must be many. One land, a lot of effort,” he said.

India has been able to do a lot of good things for the environment, with its forest cover increasing, as have the population of lions, tigers, leopards, elephants and rhinos, a-t -he declares.

He added: “Our commitment to reach 40% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources has been achieved, nine years ahead of schedule. We have reached 10% ethanol in gasoline, five months ahead of schedule. November date Target 2022. This is a major achievement given that the mix was just 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) previously said the launch would launch a “global call for contributions from LIFE”, inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutes to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organizations around the world to embrace an environment. conscious lifestyle.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was among many dignitaries who attended the program.

India to meet 50% of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030: minister

Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh said on Sunday that India had set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by the end of of the decade and achieve net zero emissions levels by 2070.

The minister said that the word is confronted with the consequences of the exploitation of nature by developed countries.

About 18% of the world’s population lives in India on just 2.4% of the land, but the country’s contribution to carbon emissions is only 5%, he said.

To combat climate change, he said the country has adopted a five-point program, which includes meeting 50% of its energy demand each year, or 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030.

India will cut its carbon emissions by one billion tonnes a year until 2030, the minister said.

“By 2070, the country will achieve net zero emissions,” Singh added.

The minister said there should be a discussion on the environment in homes and village panchayats.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from news agency feeds and has not been edited by The Morung Express.

Source: PTI