Island nations will not be attracted to long-term cooperation

Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Logman Webber (centre) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left). Photo: AFP

After ten days of surveying the diplomatic islands of the South Pacific, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not return completely empty-handed on Saturday. His “miracle voyage”, as Chinese state media calls his Pacific tour, resulted in 52 bilateral agreements with island nations such as Fiji, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea. .

Tonga gets Chinese police and a natural disaster relief lab. Other islands have opted for Chinese investment in fishing or customs regulations. But for signing Beijing’s hastily submitted “Vision for Common Development,” a Chinese development plan prepared specifically for these island nations, the islands thanked them.

abandoned by Australia and the United States

Last week, a ready-made five-year plan to more firmly connect the chain of strategically located islands to Beijing suddenly emerged. It should have been signed in Fiji last week. Beijing appears to have been dependent on those island nations that desperately needed a big country to look after, having long been overlooked by traditional partners like Australia and the United States.

The Chinese offer does not come unexpectedly. According to Australian research center Lowy Institute, the region has already received $1.5 billion in Chinese aid between 2006 and 2017. In 2016, during a visit to Fiji, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited island nations to ride “China’s rapid development train”.

But in the past, Chinese efforts have mainly focused on luring islands that diplomatically recognize Taiwan to the PRC side. Now that US President Joe Biden has forged several growing coalitions against China, Beijing seems keen to show in the Pacific that it has mastered this art as well.

Security and free trade

Not only is every island nation good for voting in the United Nations, but Beijing’s friends often vote with China, joining the vision of common development will make island nations dependent on Beijing for their security, jobs and internet connections. The prospect of Chinese police, security forces and warships becoming a household name on the islands has caused international outcry. The Solomon Islands already signed a far-reaching deal with Beijing last month, including a security pact welcoming the Chinese navy and providing the local government with Chinese police and military personnel as needed.

The suspicions of Japan, New Zealand, Australia and the United States relate to a Chinese proposal to create a free trade zone with ten partners in the South Sea. Such a region could be an opportunity for China to position itself as a “security stakeholder” in this region, complemented by an increased military presence. This radically changes the balance of power.

Despite their smallness, weakness and remoteness, the rulers of the South Seas islands want to decide who to cooperate with at their own pace, rather than pushing back the initiatives of others. Especially now that China has unequivocally tied economic cooperation to the “common” (i.e. China-designed) security policy. It’s relatively new. Before 2012, China in this area was limited to evacuating employees of state-owned enterprises from hotspots on the African continent and participating in international anti-piracy initiatives in the Gulf of Aden. In 2017, the first (and so far only) Chinese naval base became operational in Djibouti.

What does Shi want?

Following Xi Jinping’s international initiatives for global economic development led by China, the Chinese leader recently gave birth to the idea of ​​a global security architecture based on Chinese principles. This plan focuses primarily on developing countries. The new branch of Xi Jinping’s thought is still in the early stages of ambiguous and stylized language. What Xi wants in practice will only become apparent in implementation, so agreeing with a group of countries in a strategic location was the next logical step.

Exotic crowns, flags and a loud closing statement: everything was ready to spread the vision of common development to the world, except for the heads of government of the South Pacific nations. Beijing may have overplayed its position, wanting too much, too soon without giving the new partners a chance to liaise with other countries in the region.

Furthermore, South Seas government leaders fear that the intense interest in their lands by blocs of competing geopolitical powers will do nothing to address their real problems. Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama told the Australian ABC that geopolitical rating means little if your community is below sea level, your job is gone due to the pandemic and your family is affected by the rapid rise in commodity prices.

Discussions on cooperation with China have been postponed until next year. Not that the US-led Western pro-democracy bloc can now breathe a sigh of relief, because for China, delay never means adaptation. Now that Beijing has set its teeth in the Pacific, it’s a matter of time and patient negotiations to get the islands excited about expanding into more contentious cooperation in military affairs and cybersecurity. This failed attempt is only the beginning.