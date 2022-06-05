Pakistan tightens security in capital Islamabad amid former PM Imran Khan assassination rumors





Pakistani security forces have been put on high alert in the capital Islamabad following rumors of a plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan. A citywide curfew was imposed and gatherings were also banned due to the arrival of the Khans in Bani Gala.

“Given the expected arrival of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been heightened and high alert has been raised. However, so far Islamabad Police have not received any confirmed news of the return of Imran Khan’s team,” Islamabad Police tweeted.

“Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not yet been provided to the police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not permitted in accordance at the orders of the district magistrate,” he said.

“Islamabad Police will provide full security to Imran Khan in accordance with law and mutual cooperation is also expected from Imran Khan’s security teams,” the police added.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan, said if anything happened to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the act would be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

“Anything that happens to our leader Imran Khan will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. The response will be aggressive – the Handlers will also regret it,” said Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan.

Khan has remained in Peshawar instead of his Bani Gala residence since he started his party’s anti-government rally on May 25 in which his party workers clashed with police amid reports of sporadic violence. Imran returned to Peshawar as the march came to an abrupt end the next day, Dawn reports.

On the day the march was disbanded, Imran and other senior PTI leaders were arraigned in a number of cases at several police stations in Islamabad on allegations of arson and vandalism.

He was given pre-arrest bail until June 25 from the Peshawar High Court, which ordered him to appear in Islamabad Sessions Court before his pre-arrest bail expired.

