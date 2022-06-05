“False memories” about Gezi, the rage of women – Volga Kuuolu

This week marked the ninth anniversary of the Gezi Park protests, where millions of people took to the streets against the government of Recep Tayyip Erdoan in what was the largest wave of protests in the republic’s history.

Just over a month ago, eight people held responsible “for organizing and financing” the protests were sentenced to long prison terms for attempting to overthrow the government.

There was impunity on the other side of the coin as those responsible for the murder of 10 people during the events received light sentences or were not punished at all. Last month, Bianet interviewed the families of those who lost their lives in the protests, who recounted the Gezi trial and their own legal struggles.

On May 31, police surrounded Taksim Square and Gezi Park to prevent any protests. The people were authorized to hold a vigil in an alley leading to stiklal avenue but faced tear gas when they tried to walk towards the avenue. The police also beat journalists during the events.

The anniversary of the protests was also on President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s agenda. On Saturday, he added more to his false claims about the 2013 protests, saying protesters “burned down our mosques”.

These remarks came a few days after he called the protesters “sluts”.

“We are on the ninth anniversary of events called the Gezi events, which have gone down in our history as a document of betrayal, shame and vandalism,” he said on Wednesday. “They are corrupt, they are bitches, they don’t know anything about a holy mosque.”

In front of several criminal complaints by women’s groups and opposition parties, he defended his remarks on Saturday, saying: “I spoke the language of our nation.” Still, he refrained from uttering the word srtk this time.

In addition to the criminal complaints, women have organized demonstrations to protest against Erdoan in different cities.

“We are not sluts. I have lived with my husband for 50 years,” said a woman who attended a protest in Burdur. “My husband has been crippled for 14 years. I don’t look up to anyone. I don’t know anyone but God. I got married at 14. I’m not a slut. You can’t call us sluts.”

Meanwhile, Erdoan’s “nation” also seems to be shrinking. According to the latest survey de Konda, a prominent pollster, support for his Justice and Development Party (AKP) has fallen below 30 percent, with the opposition alliance having a significant advantage over the AKP and People’s Alliance of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Dozens of women gather in Eskiehir park to protest ‘yoga ban’ The women have complained of “growing reactionism” in the city, where a music festival was recently banned after calls from religious groups. “If we don’t address the mentality that keeps us from doing yoga, they’ll stick their noses in shorts or women and men hanging out together,” said A woman.

Women&LGBTI+

bianet male violence monitoring report Men killed at least 32 women, assaulted at least 64 women, abused at least 22 girls and boys, harassed at least 11 women and forced 65 women into prostitution in May, according to the report based on data compiled from local and national newspapers, news websites and news agencies.

Eskiehir LGBTI+ speak out In the central Anatolian city that hosts LGBTI+ migrants, authorities have become less tolerant, with religious groups gaining influence, activists say. “LGBTI+ activists are being followed and leaflets are left outside their homes. They are directly threatened. In 2018 we experienced a similar situation. A similar religious community targeted us,” one activist told bianet.

Politics and foreign policy

Sweden’s ‘shallow’ feminist foreign policy and NATO bid “I would say it’s very superficial. It’s mostly about the fact that we had a female foreign minister with a feminist ideology, Margot Wallstrm. When Wallstrm made scathing statements about guns and Saudi Arabia , this was then smoothed over by the Prime Minister,” he added. feminist journalist Anna-Klara Bratt said bianet.

Sweden signals it may resume arms sales to Turkey The war in Ukraine and Sweden’s application for NATO membership could affect Stockholm’s assessment of arms sales, according to a senior official of an agency responsible for arms exports from Sweden.

Turkey insists it will launch new incursion into Syria despite US and Russian objections Both Washington and Moscow expressed its opposition to a possible new military offensive by Turkey. “We will not ask for permission”, says turkey.

Erdoan appoints judge of controversial cases as deputy justice minister Akn Grlek was the presiding judge who defied a Constitutional Court ruling and condemned politicians and rights defenders. He also sued journalists who reported on him.

Sentenced to prison for social media posts, CHP’s Kaftancolu released on probation Kaftancolu’s sentence is “adjusted” to ban him from politics but not to send him behind bars

Erdoan’s friend gets a contract for the restoration of Hagia Sophia The monument which was transformed into a mosque in 2020 is under surveillance due to the damage caused by visitors.

Five hoopoes spotted in Idr this year Every year, Upupa epops (hoopoes) migrating from Africa are seen in Idr, an eastern province that is home to 70% of Turkey’s bird species. One of the smallest provinces in Turkey, Idr accounts for 5 per thousand of Turkey’s total area. But regarding the number of bird species, it can be seen that 340 species have been detected in Idr province and 306 species in Aras bird sanctuary. (Photo: AA)

Freedom of expression

Veteran journalist sentenced to prison for joke about ex-PM Uur Dndar, a renowned television presenter and journalist, was sentenced because of a pun on corruption allegations against former Prime Minister Binali Yldrm. The court converted the sentence into a monetary fine.

A journalist asked if she had received instructions to report on an attack on a Kurdish family Berivan Altan is under investigation for having “provoked the people to hatred and animosity” because of a report entitled “Racist attack against a Kurdish family in Ankara”.

Journalist Dicle Mftolu detained after police raid her home in Diyarbakr The journalist was not at home at the time of the search. She was later detained at the police station, where she went to give a statement.

Journalist detained while reporting on damage to Hagia Sophia The police did not provide a sensible explanation for his detention, says the journalist.

RTK fines TV stations for simply airing opposition leader’s Erdoan video The leader of the CHP last week claims to expose the Erdoan family’s smuggling of money into the United States through educational foundations.

“Erdoan’s aide will become sole authority for news media if new bill passes” Turkish Journalists Federation (TGF) expressed concerns on a draft law amending the press law and other laws.

Law and human rights

The human rights group received the most complaints in 2021 The ages of those who were subjected to torture and ill-treatment ranged from 5 to 76 years old, according to a recent reportby the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey.

Bars protest ban on concerts Fifty-seven rungs issued a joint statement entitled “Don’t be afraid of the arts, the arts are emancipating” in the face of recent bans on concerts and other cultural events

Skies turn orange in southern Turkey as sandstorms in Syria bring dust (Photo: AA)

Economy

Inflation rate hits highest level in 24 years Inflation rate is over 73 percent according to official statistics and more than 160% according to a group of independent economists. The finance minister, however, remained optimistic, saying the rate of inflation was slowing down.

Government raises natural gas and electricity pricesDuring the past year, gas prices have gone up 630% for power plants, 601% for the industrial sector and 146% for households.

Turkey’s growth rate at four-quarter lowThe country’s GDP increase by 7.3% to 179.8 billion US dollars in the first quarter of 2022.

Migration

Ministry of Interior: More than 500,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned to their country Turkish “briquette house” projects continue in 259 different locations in northern Syria, the said the interior minister.

