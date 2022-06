Donald Trump endorses House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for another term in Congress

The approval comes nearly two months after tapes were released showing McCarthy privately disparaging Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The two have maintained a good relationship since this controversy first arose. It also comes as McCarthy is expected to lead Congressional Republicans’ targeted response to the House Select Committee’s public hearings to investigate Jan. 6, which begin this week. CNN previously reported that Trump sought to hedge his allies during the hearings.

“In Congress, Kevin is a tireless advocate for the people of Bakersfield and the Central Valley. He works incredibly hard to stop inflation, provide water solutions, and hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi accountable for their catastrophic failures and of their dereliction of duty,” Trump said in his endorsement. “As a leader, Kevin is building a platform of ‘commitment to America’ to grow our economy, fight big tech censorship, secure the border, strengthen our military, champion the Second Amendment, improve our healthcare. healthcare, restore America’s energy independence, support our brave veterans, and uphold the rule of law and American values.”

Trump and McCarthy congratulated each other at a GOP fundraising event last month, with the California Republican calling the former president a GOP “secret weapon” and suggesting he could win the White House again, sources in the room told CNN. . Trump also praised McCarthy throughout his speech at the event, sources said, saying “Kevin has been with me from the start.”

Trump also announced a series of other endorsements for Republican candidates on Saturday, including US Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Representatives Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra – all of Iowa – and US Representative Tom McClintock of California. .

During the fallout earlier this year on his damning and contradictory conversations, McCarthy worked quickly to calm nerves inside the House GOP conference and prevent a public revolt from his right flank, which could have jeopardized his path to the presidency if Republicans win the chamber this fall. .

