Kevin McCarthy sided with Trump after Jan. 6. Trump just rewarded him. –Mother Jones





Facts Matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our non-profit reports. Subscribe to our print magazine.

In April, The New York Times reported that Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, told fellow Republicans that he planned to ask then-President Donald Trump to resign for inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy denied the Times report, prompting reporters to reveal audio tapes confirming their story and revealing him to be a bald-faced liar. It may have embarrassed McCarthy, but it didn’t hurt his chances of becoming the next Speaker of the House. It didn’t cost him Trump’s support either.

Trump endorsed McCarthy on Saturday via his social media site, Truth Social: He’s working incredibly hard to stop inflation, deliver water solutions, and hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi accountable for their catastrophic failures and dereliction of duty. he wrote.

The endorsement, while nominally tied to McCarthys’ re-election bid in California, could prove helpful in McCarthys’ efforts to align right-wing support for a presidential bid should Republicans take the House next year. as they are favored to do.

McCarthy, eager to please Trump’s base, worked to undermine the Jan. 6 panel and indicated he would kill him if he became Speaker of the House.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Trump’s public support for McCarthy comes just days before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will hold the first in a series of highly televised hearings. expected on the riots, and Trump’s unprecedented efforts to use false allegations of voter fraud to keep himself in office. McCarthy, eager to retain the support of GOP voters still loyal to Trump, worked to undermine the bipartisan panel and indicated he would kill it if he eventually became Speaker of the House.

In a January 13, 2021 speech, McCarthy said: The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by rioters. He should have immediately reported the mob when he saw what was happening.

But when the base remained with Trump, McCarthy, who did not ask him to resign, rushed to get back in line. He flew to Mar-a-Lago and got a photo which Trump passed around. McCarthy declined to support the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurgency. He then attacked the select committee created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as partisan and stripped Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of her leadership position after she agreed to serve as one of two Republicans on the committee. .

Save America PAC today released a reading/photo of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthys meeting with former President Trump in Florida:

President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy to help the Republican Party gain a majority at home. pic.twitter.com/aTwUW1nAuB

— Jenn Franco KESQ (@jennfranconews) January 28, 2021

Trump has already made it clear that his support for McCarthy is a direct reward for his loyalty to his early Trump-mistake retirement on Jan. 6. I didn’t like the call, Trump told the Wall Street Journal, referring to the taped phone call the Times revealed. But almost immediately, as you know, because he came here [Mar-a-Lago] and we took a picture right there, you know, the support was really strong.

Trump and McCarthy appear to have reached a deal: McCarthy refrains from blaming Trump for attempting a coup or inciting an attack that endangered his congressional colleagues and Vice President Mike Pence. In exchange, McCarthy gets Trump’s “full and total approval. I hope it’s worth it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/06/kevin-mccarthy-trump-endorsement-speaker-january-6-coup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos