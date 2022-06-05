Former President Trump endorses re-election of Governor Reynolds and Representatives Hinson | Top stories





WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — Just days before Tuesday’s primary election, former President Donald Trump threw his support behind three Iowa Republicans who are running for re-election.

Over the weekend, Trump endorsed Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, R-IA 1.

In a statement Sunday, Trump called Governor Reynolds “a strong leader and a fantastic governor for the incredible people of Iowa.” He also praised his support for the Second Amendment, parental rights in the classroom and the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“She also helped me get China to pay $28 billion to our Wonderful Farmers for the unfair trade practices they put in place,” Trump said. “A fifth-generation Iowan, Kim is fighting to create jobs, lower taxes, eliminate unnecessary regulations, and protect the livelihoods of our great farmers and ethanol producers.”

Save America PAC

JUST IN: President Donald Trump just endorsed my re-election campaign! It is an honor to have his support! pic.twitter.com/jIeWCjU6hf

Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) June 5, 2022

Trump also endorses Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who currently represents the 1st Congressional District but is running for re-election in the 2nd Congressional District after the redistricting process.

“Ashley Hinson is a strong voice for the people of Iowa in Congress. A proud mother of two sons, Ashley is a champion of the American family,” Trump said in a statement. “She fights hard to secure our border, lower taxes, reduce burdensome regulations, promote American agriculture, and stop Joe Bidens’ war on American energy. Ashley Hinson is a strong supporter of our America First program, And she has my full and complete endorsement for Iowa’s 2nd congressional district!

President Trump is on Team Hinson, he just endorsed my re-election campaign for #IA02! I will continue to work to advance America First policies and stand firm against Pres. Bidens destructive agenda. Let’s fire Nancy Pelosi as president once and for all. https://t.co/jlvYWtRcDI pic.twitter.com/PlhhoeZmZq

Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) June 5, 2022

Neither Hinson nor Reynolds have primary challengers on Tuesday. Reynolds will face Democrat Deidre DeJear and Hinson will face Democratic State Senate Liz Mathis in the general election in November.

Trump previously endorsed Hinson in his 2020 campaign to unseat former Democratic congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

Finkenauer is running against former Navy Admiral Michael Franken and Glen Hurst for the chance to face Sen. Chuck Grassley in November.

In October, Trump endorsed Grassley’s bid for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

