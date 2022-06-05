Boris Johnson’s dismal economic record is a betrayal of Thatcherism





It is not difficult to see the underlying causes. For starters, we are again held back by a range of vested interests. The main areas of underperformance are mainly, but not exclusively, in the public sector, the NHS, the education system and the civil service. The failure of the public sector is partly caused by overly powerful unions. But their harmful influence has also extended to parts of the private sector, notably in transport. More generally, in the private sector, underinvestment is widespread. This has been going on for some time and has complex roots, including the compensation structure for senior executives, but also a lack of clarity about government policy and future economic growth. How does the performance of governments compare to this situation? Appalling. To be fair, any government would have been knocked out for six by the Covid pandemic and this one has also had to deal with the effects of Brexit and, more recently, the war in Ukraine. But none of this really excuses the lack of vision and determination in economic policy. When it comes to economic issues, there has been virtually no Brexit dividend: the reintroduction of imperial measures is just a gimmick. Meanwhile, in its negotiations with other countries over Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), the government has been captured by the agricultural lobby, aided and abetted by a naturally protectionist civil service. The result is FTAs ​​with Australia and New Zealand that will have only a minimal effect on reducing food prices. Similarly, there has been no bonfire of EU regulations. Meanwhile, civil service numbers have risen sharply as nearly every public entity, from the police force to the DVLA, Passport Office, NHS and education system, is delivering a worse service to the public. In the private sector, there is a severe shortage of workers due in large part to the post-Covid functioning of governments’ social protection policies. More damningly, the government has raised taxes, including the ridiculous employment tax known as National Insurance. The fundamental reason is the lack of preparation to exercise real control over public spending. In the midst of all this, the government clings to the HS2 vanity project which is a gigantic waste of taxpayers money. Simultaneously, he has continued to pursue the green agenda and net zero at a pace that takes little account of the economic situation. So what is the government’s program to improve economic performance? Upgrade ? A worthwhile goal but without harsh policies, just an empty buzzword. And none of this lack of substantial economic policy can be excused by the absence of a large parliamentary majority. Rather the opposite. The Prime Minister’s economic and political philosophy can be summed up in one word: cakeism. But the economy is the exact opposite of having everything. Governments must choose. Unless this government prioritizes economic growth and takes the necessary but unpopular steps to achieve it, it will remain not only a wasted opportunity, but a catastrophic failure. Roger Bootle is President of Capital Economics [email protected]

