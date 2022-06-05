Trump’s impeachment in Ukraine obscures war, risks GOP response





WASHINGTON

When former President Trump was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring the Ukrainian leader for a favor, while withholding $400 million in military aid to help confront even the most staunch Russian-backed separatists Republican Party defense hawks were virtually united on Trump’s side.

But as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army marched towards Kyiv in February, threatening not just Ukraine but the rest of Europe, Republicans and Democrats in Congress rejected the impeachment policy, rallied alongside of Ukraine and quickly sent billions to the defense of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The question that arises, as Ukrainians battle the brutal Russian invasion that has now passed its 100th day, is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party or whether Republicans who gave in to Trump’s America First approach will do so again, jeopardizing military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Maybe there’s a recognition on both the Republican side and the Democratic side that this security aid is very important, former ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. .

And maybe neither side is eager to break up this coalition.

Party-laden politics comes at a pivotal moment as the Russian invasion drags on and the United States descends into conflict ahead of the November election, when lawmakers clash with voters with Congressional control at stake.

A recent AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows that public support for the United States to punish Russia for the war wavers if it comes at the expense of the economy.

As Congress mustered rare and robust bipartisan support to approve a $40 billion package for Ukraine, bringing total U.S. support to $53 billion since the start of the war, opposition to the latest round of aid has come only from the Republican side, including Trump. .

It’s a warning sign of the strength of the bipartisan coalition that the top Republican in Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, tried to cement when he led a delegation of GOP senators to stand alongside Zelensky on a surprise trip to Kyiv last month.

There’s an isolationist sentiment in my party that I think is wrong, and I wanted to push it back, McConnell told a Kentucky audience last week, explaining his visit to Ukraine.

Divisions within the GOP over Ukraine are regularly fueled by Trump, who initially hailed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a genius negotiation strategy. Trump has repeatedly denounced US aid to Ukraine, most recently at a rally in Wyoming. Ahead of the Senate vote on the $40 billion aid, Trump decried the idea of ​​spending overseas as American parents struggle.

As Trump plans to run for the White House in 2024, the persistence of his America First foreign policy approach leaves open questions about the sustainability of his party’s commitment to American support for a democratic Ukraine. Senators are set this summer to vote to expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland, but Trump has repeatedly criticized US spending on the Western military alliance.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, among 11 Republican senators who voted against the Ukraine package, called the tally an astronomical figure at a time when foreign policy should focus elsewhere, including China.

It’s kind of a nation-building number, Hawley said in an interview. And I think that’s a mistake.

Almost three years ago, Ukraine was at the center of US politics with Trump’s impeachment proceedings in 2019 rocking Washington.

Zelensky, a comedian-turned-politician, had just been elected when he asked Trump in a July 25, 2019 phone call for a meeting to strengthen U.S.-Ukrainian relations and secure military aid, according to a transcript released by the Trump’s White House.

We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes, Zelensky told Trump, referring to the anti-tank weapons Ukraine relies on from the West.

Trump replied: I would like you to do us a favor, though.

Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, a top Democratic rival to Trump at the time and now U.S. president, and Bidens’ son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

The impeachment inquiry, sparked by a complaint from government whistleblowers following Trump’s appeal, has quickly become a milestone, the first in a generation since Democrat Bill Clinton was indicted for an affair with an intern at the White House.

During weeks of impeachment proceedings in Ukraine, witnesses from across the national security and foreign service sphere testified under oath about alarms going off in Washington and Kyiv over Trump’s conversation with Zelensky.

Complicated stories emerged of Trump allies scrambling to secure the Bidens’ investigations and officials pushing back on what they saw as a breach of protocol.

Still, American opinions on the seriousness of the charges against Trump were mixed, as AP polls showed at the time.

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House and acquitted by the Senate, with only one Republican, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, joining Democrats in convicting him.

The allegations all related to horse hockey, Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) said, recalling his decision not to impeach.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) pushed back on questions about whether Trump’s actions later played a role in Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine in February.

It wasn’t like Putin invaded right after. It’s been almost two years, Rubio said.

Republicans are quick to point out that Trump was, in fact, the first president to authorize shipments of deadly weapons to Ukraine, which President Obama’s administration, with Biden as vice president, has refused to do. do for fear of provoking Putin.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), the co-chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus who persuaded Trump in a phone call to eventually release the $400 million in aid, stood by his decision not to convict Trump for the delay of this aid.

While that was done, Portman spoke about the outcome.

But Romney said people need to stay clear about Putin’s threat to the world order. I did the right thing at the time, and I haven’t looked back, he said.

Democrats are strongly criticizing Republicans over the impeachment verdict.

It’s a shame, said Sen. Bob Menendez (DN.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Every Republican who voted for Donald Trump’s geopolitical shakedown and blackmailed Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people should be ashamed of themselves, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) said because the consequences of the actions of Donald Trump was then understood by us. , and now the world understands.

