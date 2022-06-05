Security provided to Imran Khan according to law, ‘same security’ will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah





Home Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press conference at the Home Ministry in Islamabad, April 22, 2022. YouTube/PTVThe ‘same security’ provided to Khan according to law will arrest him with “great enthusiasm” once the bail was over, says Sanaullah. He asks: how can a person who sows chaos in the country be the head of a political party in a democratic society? Sanaullah rules out the possibility of talks with PTI chairman Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Sunday that the decision to deploy security guards to Bani Gala to protect PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taken according to law, however, the “same security guards” arrest him once his bail expires.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Secretary wrote: “Imran Khan has security as per law and the same security will arrest him once his bail expires on June 25. He is named as a suspect in more than two dozen cases, including riots, incitement to violence and armed attacks against the federation”.

He continued: “How can a person with malware and a total disregard for moral and democratic values ​​lead a political party in a democratic system? He even calls his opponents traitors and Yazeed. This is a moment of reflection for the whole nation.”

Late Saturday evening, Islamabad police said that in view of Imran Khan’s possible return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala had been tightened.

In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been tightened and placed on high alert, police said.

Section 144 imposed on Islamabad

Islamabad Police further stated that Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala while Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not permitted as per District Magistrate’s orders .

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the District Administration to issue orders in the public interest which may prohibit an activity for a specified period.

A police spokesman said Imran Khan will be given full security in accordance with the law, adding that reciprocal cooperation is also expected from Khan’s security teams.

Sanaullah rules out talks with Imran

Earlier in the day, contrary to the opinion of senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on political dialogues aimed at bringing the country out of the current economic crisis, Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of talks with the PTI chairman. , Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Abbasi, given the economic turmoil and tense political environment in the country, had advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue with the opposition to get the country’s economy back on track. way. In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi said Prime Minister Shehbaz should call on all political parties to build political consensus at the earliest.

The story of the long marches of the PTI is over

Speaking on Geo News Naya Pakistan, Sanaullah said the story of the PTI’s long march was over as he rejected the possibility of dialogues. The Home Secretary said: Someone says every day that they don’t recognize us. Should we touch his feet and ask him to recognize us?

Attacking the president of the PTI, the interior minister said he wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country. Imran Khan will not be allowed to march to Islamabad, he said, adding that this time he would also not be able to enter the capital from Peshawar or from Mianwali.

The ISI had screened government officials, politicians

When asked why Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been given the power to check and screen all public officials before they were inducted, assigned, appointed or promoted, the Home Secretary said said the intelligence agency examined government agents and politicians. . The party leadership made the decision independently, he added.

A day earlier, the federal government authorized the ISI to act as a Special Verification Agency (SVA) to vet and screen all public servants before they are inducted, assigned, appointed or promoted.

Notification No. F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022 stated: “In exercising the powers conferred by subsection (1) of section 25 of the Officials (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. SRO 120(1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify the Inter-Services Directorate General of Intelligence (ISI) as an agency Special Verification (SVA) for screening and screening of all public office holders (officer category) for induction, senior positions/appointments and promotions. »

