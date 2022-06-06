Liz Cheney: Trump is using more extreme language than what caused the Jan. 6 attack





Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Sunday that former President Trump was using more extreme language than before the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s rhetoric about stealing the 2020 presidential election has been blamed for motivating many of his supporters who have tried to block Congress from certifying the results.

At a rally before the uprising, he told his supporters, “We are fighting like crazy. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.

Cheney told CBS News correspondent Robert Costa in an interview Sunday morning that the former president was becoming increasingly incendiary as the upcoming election approached.

“You know, we’re not in a situation where former President Trump expressed any remorse about what happened,” she said.

“We’re actually in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack. And so, people have to be careful. People have to watch, and they have to understand. how easily our democratic system can crumble if we don’t stand up for it.

Trump has endorsed hundreds of candidates in future terms who have reiterated his allegations of voter fraud, while supporting opponents of lawmakers and state officials who have crossed paths with him in the election.

Cheney also told Costa that she believes the Republican Party today is a cult, with many members siding with those of Trump even when his actions undermine democracy.

“Is the Republican Party a cult of personality? Costa asked the congresswoman.

“I think big chunks of it definitely became that,” Cheney replied.

“A cult?” Costa clarified.

“Yeah. I mean, I think there’s absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump. And I think, you know, the majority of Republicans across the country don’t want to see our system fall apart. They understand how important it is to protect and defend the Constitution.

Ukraine’s World Cup hopes dashed by Wales in 1-0 game

Cheney’s remarks come as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack announced Thursday that it would hold its first prime-time hearing, vowing to unveil new documents and findings on the attack. attack more than a year ago.

Cheney, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 uprising, is one of two GOP members of the select committee investigating that day, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Cheney was ousted from her leadership position in the House Republican Conference due to her persistent criticism of Trump and her role in the insurgency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/news/sunday-talk-shows/3512513-liz-cheney-trump-using-more-extreme-language-than-what-caused-jan-6-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos