Politics
Boris Johnson warned of Wakefield by-election disaster as vote of no confidence looms
Boris Johnson could face a critical vote for his leadership in days, but even if he avoids a challenge, by-elections in Wakefield and the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton on June 23 loom.
Image: Reuters)
Boris Johnson has been warned he faces annihilation in a critical Red Wall by-election this month as he fights to save his job as prime minister.
A new poll has given Labor a 20-point lead over the Tories in Wakefield, where voters will elect a replacement for former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager.
The West Yorkshire seat was won by the Conservatives in 2019 for the first time in decades as Labour’s so-called red wall fell to Mr Johnson’s party.
But a constituency poll by JL Partners for The Sunday Times put Labor at 48 points to the Conservatives’ 28 points – down 19 points from their 2019 performance.
James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and former No. 10 pollster during Theresa May’s tenure, said Partygate appeared to have damaged the reputation of conservatives among Red Wall voters.
(
Image:
Getty Images)
The polls expert said the main reason given by swing voters in the West Yorkshire seat for preferring Labor was that ‘Boris Johnson tried to cover up Partygate and lied to the public’.
Voters also felt he was unaware of workers’ concerns.
According to the company, 60% of people questioned for the survey carried out online between May 13 and May 22 had a negative opinion of the Prime Minister.
Pollster Mr Johnson tweeted: ‘Major hesitations in voting Conservative: Confidence Boris and feeling Tories are out of touch and only care about the wealthy.
“There is every indication that Partygate has crystallized historic concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield decisively against them.”
There is also work to be done for Labor leader Keir Starmer, who had a rating of -28 (21% positive, 49% negative).
The fieldwork for the survey was carried out between May 13 and May 22, before Sue Gray published her bombshell report.
Voters will head to the polls in Wakefield and the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton on June 23, in two unmissable by-elections.
The Liberal Democrats are hoping to deliver a blow to the Tories in Tiverton after being emboldened by local election gains in the south.
(
Image:
PENNSYLVANIA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was better to “let the process unfold” than worry about the polls.
He told BBC Sunday Morning: “I think actually the best thing to do with any election is to allow people to speak up and to do so at the ballot box.
“You often get polls that show a variety of different situations.”
Mr Shapps added: “I think it’s best to let the process unfold. I think we only have about three weeks, people won’t have long to wait and see what happens. “
The Prime Minister’s leadership is on a knife edge after Sue Gray’s damning Partygate report and the mutinous Tories are threatening to trigger a vote of no confidence as early as this week.
Mr Johnson won a Jubilee reprieve from Tory plotters but his attempts to enjoy the festivities were marred by boos from the public at a church service and party at Buckingham Palace.
Officers of the Conservative 1922 committee are said to have marked Wednesday as the day for a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership.
Only 1922 leader Sir Graham Brady knows if enough Tories wrote no-confidence letters to Mr Johnson to trigger a vote.
54 MPs – or 15% of the parliamentary party – must write to Sir Graham to trigger a vote.
