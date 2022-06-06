Erdogan’s NATO – The Statesman





Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called off a round of talks with Sweden and Finland on joining theNATO as an interaction that was not at the expected level. That was an understatement, if there ever was one, since the government in Ankara is not in a position to say yes to the countries which, in their view, support terrorism entering the Treaty Organization of the North Atlantic. The membership issue is now deadlocked and in the midst of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Kremlin is perhaps laughing quietly because Moscow, it would be relevant to underline it, is above all against the enlargement of the alliance. Turkey opposed Sweden and Finland joining NATO and thus delayed a deal that envisioned historic expansion in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Erdogans’ comments on Sunday would suggest his staunch opposition persists. As long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we definitely cannot say yes to countries that support terrorism entering NATO, he reportedly told the media. Wednesday’s talks with Sweden and Finland made little progress and it was unclear when further talks would take place…if at all. Not least because there is an undeniable degree of intransigence on Turkey’s part. According to the certainties of membership, the 30 members of NATO must approve the plans for enlargement of the alliance. Turkey has challenged the attempts by Sweden and Finland on the grounds that they are harboring people linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group, and others it considers terrorists. Yet another reason is that they had halted arms exports to Ankara in 2019. We cannot repeat the mistake made in the past about countries hosting and nurturing such terrorists in NATO, which is a security organization, Erdogan said. The alliance will have to put up with an intoxicating cocktail of the Ukrainian and Kurdistan factor, and even of international terrorism. Mr. Erdogan may have valid reasons to oppose the accession of Sweden and Finland. The last round hit the reefs and is indeed a passing diplomatic spectacle of the war in Ukraine. But with the return to normal conditions – highly unlikely anytime soon – another attempt to bring Sweden and Finland into the strategic alliance can still be made. The perspective must necessarily be broadened if NATO as such is to be enlarged. This will involve a solution to the red herrings through the membership track. And also, of course, a healthier geopolitical construction. If Turkey is to do what it wants, it will be absolutely imperative to take care of the essentials. This applies to all stakeholders ~ Russia (membership of Ukraine), Turkey (membership of Finland and Sweden) and the America-led grouping of nations that favors expansion. International geostrategy is on trial.

