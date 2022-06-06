DeSantis leads Trump again in 2024 poll at Colorado conservative summit | Election 2022





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has edged former President Donald Trump for the second straight year in an opinion poll in the 2024 presidential election at the Conservative West Summit in Aurora, reports said. summit organizers on Saturday.

Sponsored by Colorado Christian Universitys Centennial Institute and billed as the largest gathering of conservatives in the western United States, the two-day summit drew more than 2,000 people to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, near Denver International Airport, according to organizers. Thousands more watched the program online.

DeSantis received 71% of the vote to Trump’s 67.7% in the unscientific poll, conducted using approval voting methods, which allow participants to select all of the candidates they endorse in a race.

In the summit straw poll last year, using the same voting method, DeSantis led Trump by almost the same margin, 74.1% to 71.4%.

Neither Republican has launched a formal bid for the White House, but both are considered likely candidates.

The same survey found Heidi Ganahl leading for governor of Colorado, with 61.7% against Greg Lopez at 47.9%. In the US Senate race from Colorado, State Rep. Ron Hanks received 59.2% support, edging out Joe O’Dea, who received 51.4%. The four Republicans appeared on stage at candidate forums during the summit.

Former Republican Danielle Neuschwanger, who is mounting a third-party gubernatorial race, won the votes of 14% of voters. Democratic incumbent Governor Jared Polis and US Senator Michael Bennet received about 2% support.

In its 13th year, the summit featured workshops and speeches from conservative luminaries Oklahoma Gov. Kevin State, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii who ran unsuccessfully for the president in 2020. Others who spoke include former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West and pundits Matt Walsh, Benny Johnson and Cal Thomas.

Centennial Institute director Jeff Hunt, who hosted the program dressed in Western regalia, said the straw poll offers a glimpse into the pulse of the nation’s conservative and evangelical communities.

“Obviously the fighters are supported and celebrated by the conservative movement,” Hunt told Colorado Politics.

“It’s still a Republican Trump-DeSantis party right now,” he added after pointing out that the nonprofit he leads doesn’t do endorsements or take sides in elections. .

The approval voting method allows voters to choose multiple candidates, which its proponents say gives a clearer picture of voter sentiment. Since the interviewers could tick as many boxes as they wanted, the percentages add up to over 100.

Other potential 2024 presidential candidates have lagged far behind the top two voters. Texas Senator Ted Cruz came third with 28.7%, followed by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson with 24.2% and Huckabee Sanders with 18.4%.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott received 17.4%, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got 16.7%, Donald Trump Jr. got 16.2% and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley received 15.5%.

Hunt noted that former Vice President Mike Pence, once the darling of evangelical Christians, was in 10th place in the straw poll with 14.4%, just ahead of Gabbard, who got 13.4% and the personality of Fox News Tucker Carlson at 11.8%.

“Obviously Mike Pence doesn’t have grassroots support,” Hunt said.

Potential Democratic presidential candidates included among the 23 picks listed in the mock poll landed at the bottom, with 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang finishing the highest at 1.2%. President Joe Biden won 0.5% support, just ahead of last, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Summit straw polls conducted since 2010 for various offices, including president, vice president and governor of Colorado, have not predicted eventual nominees or winners in any race, but in several cases have caught the under-the-radar enthusiasm for the candidates who became frontrunners. , if only briefly.

Restaurant manager Herman Cain won the first presidential poll in 2011, followed by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in 2012, Cruz in 2013 and Carson in 2014 and 2015. Former District Attorney George Brauchler was the top favorite of the Governor of the Colorado in 2017, though he later dropped his bid and ran an unsuccessful run for state attorney general.

