Indonesian ties crucial amid tensions: Wong





Australia must work closely with Indonesia as it reshapes the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said. The comments come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Jakarta on Sunday evening ahead of crucial one-on-one talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo later on Monday. On the agenda are bilateral trade between the two countries, climate and regional issues, with Australia also seeking to strengthen a comprehensive strategic partnership with Indonesia. Senator Wong is also traveling with the Prime Minister as part of a large delegation of senior Australian ministers and businesses. The foreign minister met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi shortly after arriving in Jakarta, with Senator Wong calling the talks constructive. She said it would be essential to forge closer ties with Indonesia. “We live in a time when the region is being reshaped and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty,” he said. she declared. “Indonesia is a very important partner for Australia, it is a very important neighbor and it is a country that will continue to develop and be of crucial importance for the security of the region.” The meetings come as China tries to convince Pacific island nations to join a regional security partnership. Speaking to reporters after arriving in Jakarta, the prime minister said he not only wanted to strengthen ties with Indonesia, but across the region. “We want to strengthen the relationship with Indonesia, but also with Southeast Asia, we see that ASEAN is at the center of the region,” he said. “Lately, I think it shows that there is a need for us to strengthen this relationship.” Mr. Albanese will begin his first full day in Indonesia with a business breakfast, before individual talks with President Widodo. The Prime Minister will also meet ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi before taking part in a wreath laying ceremony and then a business dinner. He will then fly to the Indonesian island of Makassar on Tuesday for the last day of his visit. Senator Wong said the large number of Australian ministers and business leaders traveling with the Prime Minister showed how committed the country was to strengthening ties. “The economic side of the relationship needs to be further strengthened,” she said. “We know we can have a stronger and closer economic relationship, and that will benefit both of our nations.” The prime minister said the relationship between the two countries was important. “It’s more than symbolic, it’s a friendship that runs deep,” he said. “Australia supported Indonesian independence in 1945, and my party has had a particularly strong relationship with Indonesia.”

