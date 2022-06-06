Pakistani government accuses Imran, his wife and his friend of having made billions with the PTI





The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz claimed that a troika comprising former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi had earned “billions” under the tenure of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-government. Insaf.

“It started in 2019, when Imran Khan gave aid worth 320 million Pakistani rupees to Ahsan Jamil Gujjar – Farah’s husband – under an amnesty scheme,” the leader said. of the PML-N Atta Ullah Tarar during a press conference.

The Express Tribune quoting Tarar reported that the former prime minister gave relief due to his personal relationship and friendship between Bushra and Farah.

He also released an audio tape about it – allegedly a conversation between a business tycoon and his daughter, revealing how Farah “demanded a present” for the ex-first lady.

During the conversation, the woman told her father that Farah Gogi allegedly requested a valuable diamond as a gift from the former first lady in exchange for ‘removing locks’ at a project site and removing a report against his father, reported The Express Tribune. .

It was revealed during this chat that Farah Gogi had previously dismissed a three-carat diamond sent by the daughter of a business tycoon as unworthy and unsuitable for the first lady, who she said regularly wore such things, and asked for a five-carat diamond. diamond.

The lady could be heard telling her father how Farah had taunted her for sending “only a five-carat diamond ring”. She also promised that the former prime minister would reverse the measures against the business tycoon’s plans if a “more valuable gift were offered”.

While real estate tycoon Malik Riaz on Sunday called an audio clip attributed to him on social media “fake”. He also threatened to take legal action against those responsible for the “conspiracy”.

“With the latest technology like Deep Fake, making an audio conversation should come as no surprise,” Riaz said in his statement quoted by The Express Tribune.

He said the audio track associated with him on social media is a product of Deep Fake. “I do not wish [be] imply[d] in political campaigns of any party, but the most appalling fact is that my voice and my credentials are misused to settle personal and political scores,” he added.

He said Farah Gogi left Pakistan as soon as she realized she was about to get in trouble and Imran Khan helped her flee the country.

Uzma Bukhari, another PML-N leader, said her party was aware of the PTI government’s misconduct, adding that “evidence” is now being presented for all to see.

“The audio reveals only one case [of bribery] but that’s not the whole story…it’s just a trailer for a movie,” she added.

Uzma said Imran Khan kept two “front women” to hide his corruption. “There is a saying that there is a woman behind the success of every man but in the case of Imran Khan there were two women,” she added.

