A first visit to Turkey – Latest News – The Nation

Pakistan and Turkey have enjoyed good relations for decades. They are similar in their views on issues of regional and international importance and are key members of the Islamic world. Turkey has also long supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. The current economic situation prevailing in Pakistan necessitates seeking friendship with various countries.

The warm, sincere and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey were duly underlined, promoted and enhanced when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by a delegation, paid a three-day visit to Ankara at the invitation of the Turkish President , Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They were greeted with a warm and enthusiastic welcome.

This was an important historical visit, the success of which will be known in due time after the agreements, memorandums of understanding (MOU) and protocols signed in different sectors to strengthen economic cooperation, trade and strengthen bilateral relations. are beginning to bear fruit and materialize. . It is good that the senior leaders of the two brotherly countries exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations, regional and international issues and pledged to take mutual relations to new heights by injecting new vigor into cooperation. .

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his visit to Turkey in a Tweet and said Turkey is ready to further develop relations in light of two nations with a common history. Both want to expand the trade which has already topped $1 billion for the first time since 2011.

On the first day of the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while interacting with prominent businessmen, traders and investors, rightly and rightly pointed out that the closeness of relations between Pakistan and Turkey was not reflected in their trade relations. He expressed a strong desire for the volume of trade between the two countries to increase. In all fairness, there is no doubt that the two countries certainly have great potential to promote trade and economic relations. Most importantly, the prime minister held a one-on-one meeting with host President Erdogan, followed by delegation-level discussions. Subsequently, the two leaders had also signed various agreements and memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation.

They also addressed a joint press conference during which they discussed what they had deliberated between them and the agreements reached to promote the existing relations in different sectors and fields between the two countries.

The Prime Minister described his meeting with President Erdogan as very productive, further expressing the hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would reach new heights under the dynamic leadership of the Turkish President.

Needless to mention here that Turkey has made exponential progress in the field of hydropower and renewable energy generation and Pakistan can benefit from its rich experience in this regard. Turkey’s support and cooperation in terms of profitable investments by Turkish companies would surely help Pakistan to generate low-cost energy for consumers.

Pakistan and Turkey are also partners in the defense sector. The launch of the MILGEM-class vessel PNS Badar in Karachi was a shining example of the excellent cooperation between the two countries. Obviously, the two countries are determined not only to continue mutual cooperation, but also to improve over time.

As briefly mentioned above, Turkey has always supported the Kashmiri struggle for their birthright to self-determination. President Erdogan has insisted that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN security resolutions. Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s unwavering support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir and reportedly said Kashmiris have been fighting for their rightful right and have been subjected to Indian brutality and atrocities for more than seven decades. The Indian government was also trying to bring about demographic changes in the region. He reiterated emphatically that Pakistan would not abandon its quest for peace and believed that lasting peace and security in the region was only possible if the long-standing issue of Kashmir was resolved in accordance with Council resolutions. United Nations security.

It should also be mentioned here that Pakistan has also told the Turkish leadership that it supports Turkey on Northern Cyprus and stands by its side in its fight against terrorism, because Turkey’s enemies are Pakistan’s enemies. .

The top leaders of the two countries are expected to meet in Islamabad when the seventh High Level Strategic Cooperation Council is held in September this year.