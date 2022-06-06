Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of Finance and General Affairs Ministries today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Commercial Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The “Iconic Week” is celebrated as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) from June 6 to June 11, 2022.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the national portal for government credit-related schemes – Jan Samarth Portal.

It is a single digital portal linking government credit systems that directly connects recipients to lenders.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the main objective of the Jan Samarth Portal is to encourage the inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding them and providing them with the right kind of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. .

The portal provides end-to-end coverage of all linked plans.

The Prime Minister will open a digital exhibit that traces the journey of the two ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years.

It will also launch special sets of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special sets of coins will be themed around the AKAM logo and will also be easily identifiable by the visually impaired.

The program will also be held simultaneously in 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected in virtual mode with the main venue.