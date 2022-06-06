Trump’s ‘criminal conspiracy’ to attempt ‘coup’ deserves indictment: Conway





Conservative attorney George Conway said former President Donald Trump engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” on CNN on Sunday morning.

Congress has spent months investigating the events surrounding the violent US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, when a group of Trump supporters stormed into the federal legislative building in an attempt to block certification of the Electoral College count. motivated by unsubstantiated claims that Trump only lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden due to widespread voter fraud. The House Select Committee investigating the riot plans to televise its hearings this week.

Conway, a Republican who has become a vocal critic of Trump, explained how the committee can successfully argue that Trump incited violence during a CNN State of the Union panel.

He said the committee didn’t need “new bombshells” to successfully make its case in response to a clip showing Rep. Jaime Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, saying the panel’s purpose was to bolster the democracy, not seeing Trump go to jail.

George Conway said former President Donald Trump engaged in a multi-faceted criminal plot to nullify the 2020 presidential election. Above is a split image of Conway (left) and Trump (right) . Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“I think they need to present the things that we’ve seen over the past 17 months and present them in an orderly and compelling way,” Conway said.

Responding to Raskin’s clip, he pushed back on the claim that the committee shouldn’t necessarily aim for Trump’s criminal prosecution because he believes Trump has engaged in a ‘criminal conspiracy’ to try to thwart the peaceful transition. power.

“It was an attempted coup. It was an attempt to overthrow democracy. It was an attempt to stop, dead on January 6, the peaceful transition of power. state,” Conway said. “It was a criminal conspiracy – a multi-faceted criminal conspiracy led by the President of the United States to stop by any means necessary the proper counting of electoral votes.”

In recent days, other legal experts have also said the former president could be charged for his alleged role in inciting the riot. Former Attorney General Eric Holder said in a Friday Real Time interview with Bill Maher that Trump should be charged, adding that other senior Trump administration officials could also be charged.

“You taped it saying find me 11,780 votes,” Holder said. “That one is close to a layup, I think. He referred to a recording showing Trump pressuring Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find the number of votes needed to close the gap. close between him and President Joe Biden.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

