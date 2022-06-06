Tackling global food crisis yet another big job for Indonesia’s G20 summit

Author: Editorial board, ANU

The costs of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine continue to mount, not just in terms of lives lost and towns and villages reduced to rubble. The war in Europe has cost the world economy dearly, especially developing economies already under pressure from the COVID-19 crisis, and is shaking the foundations of the global economic and political order on which prosperity and post-war security have been built.

The continuation of the war has meant not only great power material support from NATO to Ukraine, but also the imposition of comprehensive economic sanctions to target a clear violation of international law by Russia. Sanctions, effective as they are in weakening the Russian economy and disconnecting it from the global economy, come at a significant cost in squeezing global energy and food markets and also undermine systemic trust in the regime. international trade. The Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is increasing the pressure on world grain supplies. Russian energy exports continue and high prices cushion the massive blow to the Russian economy.

Economic warfare, like bloody military conflict, needs an exit strategy. The costs of economic sanctions not only for Russia but also for the global economy and the developing world increase as the task of economic recovery increases. The United States and Europe must define a clear and credible exit that will rebuild both Ukraine and Russia.

While the world is in no mood to reward aggression, for very pragmatic reasons, the post-war political and economic settlement must be open to re-engagement with Russia in order to avoid nationalism and extremism. It may avoid a tragic repeat of Versailles in 1919, when a defeated Germany was punished so severely that it turned to revenge, rather than rebuilding its ties with the world, and creating the framework for a lasting peace and to embrace victor and vanquished as with Germany, Japan and Italy in the settlement at the end of World War II.

Bringing together the elements of a post-conflict settlement strategy in Europe and restoring confidence in the global economic regime is essential to achieving lasting peace itself. But there are still few signs of an appetite for the grand challenge of thinking about what those elements might be.

The mood in Washington to punish Putin and Russia is strong and the UK and Poland appear well ahead of America. Maintaining the cohesion of the coalition, all of whose members claim Ukraine will be the arbiter when seeking peace, is the immediate priority. Recently, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy have all issued statements calling for some sort of negotiation and ceasefire.

The economic consequences of the framework for settling the war in Europe do not concern only the Atlantic powers and Russia; they are also of paramount importance for the entire world. This is one of the reasons why Indonesia was right to insist that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on the world economy and the global economic regime are inescapable issues for the deliberations of the G20 summit which she will chair in November in Bali.

Hence President Joko Widodos’ invitation to Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Putin to attend the meeting. How to manage and target this big issue productively and in a way that strengthens rather than weakens the G20 process will require proactive, high-level Indonesian diplomacy, but the conflict is evolving over the next six months.

A framing at Indonesian G20 meetings that focuses on the economic impact of the conflict and the framework for a post-war settlement in Europe, including conditions for lifting sanctions and rebuilding the Ukrainian and Russian economies, is a way to go.

Meanwhile, the pressure of the Ukrainian conflict on energy and food prices must make food and energy security the top priority of the G20 summit.

As Peter Timmer argues in our feature story this week, the global food situation has gone from bad to worse. The current crisis concerns fuels, fertilizers and food, in particular wheat and vegetable oils. At the same time, the crisis is now more acute. All of these products are experiencing low inventories, reduced production and disrupted supply chains. Stopping this crisis, let alone returning to more normal business models, will not be easy. Coordination among the world’s major economies will be needed to make progress.

With Indonesia in the chair of the G20, there is a chance for it, and for ASEAN as a major regional trade organization, to encourage a formal commitment by G20 members to focus on food security and to lift trade restrictions. Indonesia should lead by example by lifting restrictions on palm oil exports.

What is needed, Timmer suggests, is a firm commitment to avoid any further restrictions on the export of essential products, especially wheat, vegetable oils and fertilizers. Leaders will also have to agree to reduce, and eventually eliminate, export restrictions on these essential products. Each country can have considerable leeway to plan its actions according to its local political situation.

As Timmer points out, many countries have panicked over global shortages. China banned the export of agricultural chemicals, Indonesia banned the export of palm oil, and India banned the export of wheat. The United States has expanded its commitment to corn-based ethanol, increasing the mandatory amount of gasoline supply to reduce the cost of driving. This maize could have been diverted for human consumption, to help replace wheat shortages. Malaysia appears ready to lift its mandate to blend palm oil into diesel fuel supply. This palm oil supply can now re-enter the global food supply chain.

Indonesia played a stabilizing role in the rice crisis of 200708, Timmer reminds us. Then Minister of Commerce Mari Pangestu announced the rice ban exports from Indonesia. She was mocked by regional rice traders at the time because Indonesia is a regular importer of rice. But the announcement served its purpose. Unlike Vietnam and the Philippines, there was no panic in Indonesia, as Indonesia’s rice supplies served to reassure domestic consumers that soaring world prices would not affect the Indonesia.

Hosting and managing the G20 process is becoming more complicated and critical by the day, a measure of the indispensable role international cooperation must play in addressing the issues we face in the world today.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.