



Former President Donald Trump is peddling a children’s book written by a former member of his administration that stars King Donald and reimagines a kingdom where Russians were not a factor in the 2016 election.

Now Trump wants to distribute the book to children across the country. Let’s put this amazing book in every school in America, Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

The plot against the king was written by Republican and Trump loyalist Kash Patel, the former Pentagon chief of staff handpicked by past presidents.

Conservative publisher Brave Books presents the work as both fairy tale and fact. He calls the book a fantastic retelling of the terrible true story.

A key player in uncovering one of our country’s greatest injustices tells the whole story to the kids! Kash Patel…..brings a fantastic account of Hillary’s horrific plot against Trump to the whole family, according to a publisher’s statement. Patel says in his own statement that he thinks it’s important for people to know the truth in the fairy tale.

The book centers on an evil plot by Hillary Queenton and her devious knights to reveal that King Donald was working with the Russians to cheat his way into the Oval Office. Patel himself appears in the book as a wizard trying to prove that King Donald was wrongly accused.

The book claims, in fairy tale language, that the discredited dossier on King Donald and the Russians compiled in real life by former MI-5 officer Christopher Steele sparked the US intelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The book slyly claims the dossier was written by Hillary Queenton and put in a steel box.

In fact, US intelligence launched their investigation in the summer of 2016, months before the Steele dossier became available. The investigation determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of an influence campaign aimed at getting Trump elected in 2016 and undermining public confidence in the democratic process. These findings were backed up by a bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

An investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion with the Trump campaign revealed numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. Trump Attorney General William Barr determined there was no collision.

Trump much prefers the Patels version of the world.

An Amazon reviewer comment on the book, which also included the former president’s photo, gushed: This is the most spectacular children’s book ever! It will be YUGE!!

Last month, Google temporarily suspended the book publisher from its advertising platform for circumventing system policy, according to a statement from Google to Brave Books obtained by Fox Business.

It’s unclear exactly what the publisher did to break the rules. But Google’s statement says the company doesn’t want users to feel misled by content promoted in Shopping ads and refers to promotions that represent you or your products in a way that isn’t precise, realistic or truthful.

Patel then called the decision a witch hunt.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

