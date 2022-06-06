Tory rebels’ ‘doom dossier’ claiming Boris Johnson ‘no longer an electoral asset’ has circulated

Tory rebels came under fire last night after spending Jubilee weekend sharing a document that says the only way to win the next election is to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister.

The document, titled Party Leadership, has been sent to a number of MPs who are considering submitting a letter of censure to the Prime Minister.

He says the only way to end this misery is to impeach Mr Johnson, who he says is no longer an electoral asset.

The newspaper says the only way to end this misery is to remove Boris Johnson, who it says is no longer an electoral asset.

The document adds that public anger at Partygate is not going away, with the prospect of a tactical anti-Tory vote leading to a landslide for Labour.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith slammed the rebels saying: It is sad that during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations some MPs have taken it upon themselves to drag Tory gut politics into the mix .

He showed no respect for this great moment of celebration. It’s unclear who released the briefing paper, but key rebel leaders are believed to include former chief whip Mark Harper and Aaron Bell, an MP who was only elected in 2019.

While Mr. Harper reportedly focuses on converting older MPs to the anti-Johnson cause, Mr. Bell is working on the Tories’ latest admission.

Mr Harper is chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, which has called for looser restrictions during the pandemic. His opposition to confinement explains his anger at the revelations of a party culture in No 10 when there were brakes for the public.

Mr Bell was exposed as a defector by a Cabinet minister over the weekend. The minister said he had won his Newcastle-under-Lyme seat only the first Tory to do so in over 100 years due to Mr Johnson’s popularity. Andrew Bridgen, another prominent rebel, revealed the existence of the briefing in a blog post yesterday. He said: Unfortunately, I find it difficult to disagree with its content. It would be a huge mistake to ignore the mood of the nation.

Last night Tory MP Brendan Clark-Smith said: This is not a week for politicians to talk about themselves.

And fellow Tory MP Mark Jenkinson added: I don’t know what drives a tiny minority of my colleagues to do the Labor parties’ bidding, but I do know we have the Prime Minister and his cabinet behind us in our mission to deliver on our 2019 promises. Every seat in our historic majority has been won with Boris Johnson at the helm.

Key rebel leaders are understood to include former chief whip Mark Harper

The document, which covers one side of the A4, says: Boris Johnson is no longer an electoral asset and, if he remains in office, will lead the party to a substantial defeat in 2024. He will lose seats on the red wall ( with majorities under 10,000) to Labor and Blue Wall seats (majorities up to 20,000) to the Liberal Democrats. At least 160 deputies are in danger. He adds: The only way to end this misery, to be heard by the British public and to restore the Tories’ fortunes to a point where we can win the next general election, is to impeach Boris Johnson.

Ousting the Prime Minister now would be nothing short of madness

By Daniel Johnson for the Daily Mail

Over the past four days we have seen Britain at its best. Seldom have our armed forces seemed more impressive and our nation more at ease with itself.

Above all, the Queen is always with us, happy and glorious, a supremely reassuring presence in good times and bad. The whole world watched its platinum jubilee spectacle with admiration and not a little envy.

But there is a group of malcontents for whom the festivities have only been an opportunity to plot. It is the so-called Tory rebels who are plotting to trigger a confidence vote, possibly as early as this week.

How eagerly they and their supporters in the media gripped the crowds outside St Paul’s Cathedral, a boisterous handful of whom mocked Boris Johnson and his wife as they arrived for the service Thanksgiving Friday, as if a few boos were to decide the fate of a Prime Minister. To inflict a Conservative leadership race on the country now would be nothing short of madness.

Inflicting a Conservative leadership race on the country now would be nothing short of madness

The truth is, these rebels don’t even know what they’re supposed to be rebelling against. They’re a random collection of dummies and narcissists, as well as the usual suspects. This ramshackle crowd of embittered Remainers and disenchanted Red Wall debutants have nothing in common, except of course their searing resentment towards Boris Johnson.

Even assuming they succeed in bringing down the Prime Minister, none of these self-proclaimed Tory saviors have a clue what to do next.

Which of these amateur assassins, now twirling their capes and brandishing their daggers, would resist the break-up of the United Kingdom better than Boris Johnson?

Would any of them be tougher than this Prime Minister against the rising tide of woke culture, which indoctrinates public servants with nonsense about gender biology and poisons children with a hatred of our history?

So far no leadership hopeful has had the courage to stand up and openly challenge Boris Johnson. They are cowards, ready to hurt but afraid to strike.

The only one who didn’t hide his disloyalty is Jeremy Hunt. The former health secretary is said to be maneuvering every time he sniffs out an opportunity to cause trouble for the man who beat him.

Mr Hunt lost just and squarely in 2019, rejected by both MPs and party members in favor of a proven election winner. The Conservatives made the right decision, as their landslide victory later that year demonstrated.

Nothing has happened since to suggest that Jeremy Hunt, or even any of the other people we talked about, would have done a better job guiding us over the last three years.

What we do know is that the Covid restrictions would have been more onerous and would have lasted much longer had Labor been in charge during the pandemic. That’s what the anti-Boris squad is threatening to do. There is no point in denying that Boris Johnson has made mistakes, or that Britain now faces serious challenges. The cost of living crisis, for example, is happening in part because the Bank of England, at the behest of the Treasury, loosened the purse strings too much and let inflation spiral out of control.

But why would the solution be to replace Boris with his Downing Street neighbor? Rishi Sunak, whose watch prices have risen faster than in 30 years, is far more responsible for inflation than the prime minister. However, the name of the chancellors is regularly mentioned as a possible successor, no doubt at his instigation.

It does not mean anything. Potential rivals are all untested or overstated, especially by themselves. And they can’t even agree on basic principles.

Take, for example, two MPs who are quick to criticize the Prime Minister and promote themselves at the expense of their party: Tobias Ellwood and Tom Tugendhat. Both are keen Remainers, but while Mr Ellwood wants the UK to join the EU, Mr Tugendhat dismisses the notion as absurd.

Tobias and Tom’s feud is reminiscent of Lewis Carroll’s characters Tweedledee and Tweedledum. The tragedy of the Conservatives’ predicament is that both MPs are ex-soldiers, who strongly approve of Boris Johnson’s handling of the big foreign policy challenge of the day: the war in Ukraine.

But why would the solution be to replace Boris with his Downing Street neighbor? Rishi Sunak, whose watch prices have risen faster than in 30 years?

Thanks to the PM, Brexit is done and dusted off. Except in the minds of a few Remainers, this is no longer a pressing matter. But Putin’s threat to Ukraine and Europe is.

In the face of this serious and deepening crisis, Tory MPs should rally behind the Prime Minister in support of his bold strategy of solidarity with Ukraine. This strategy helps defeat and ultimately drive out invaders.

More than 100 days after the monstrous Russian assault, wreaking death and destruction on a scale Europe has not witnessed since 1945, the British are winning the battle on the continent.

Northern, central, eastern and even western Europeans are following the example of Boris Johnson, who has been closer to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, than to any other leader. Most reject the smell of Munich emanating from the peacemakers in Paris, Berlin and Rome.

For the first time since the days of Margaret Thatcher, and independently of Brexit, British leadership has inspired Europe. This should be a source of pride.

Yet how is the Conservative Party reacting? He withdraws into himself, risking a lasting civil war between pro and anti-Boris factions that would make post-Thatcher-era conflicts look like Queens tea party with Paddington Bear.

Such a toxic split could see Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey take control of Downing Street, leading a Lib-Lab coalition with Scottish separatists and Green fundamentalists.

For the hard left, the long march through the institutions would then be over. By introducing a European-style electoral system, this nightmarish chivalric duo could make sure they never let themselves be dislodged. Few achievements of the past 70 years would survive their occupation.

The Greeks had a saying, all too familiar to a classical scholar like Boris Johnson: Whoever the gods would destroy, they would first drive mad. Tory MPs now contemplating a coup against the Prime Minister should think carefully about what they are doing, before plunging their party into disaster and the country into a dismal future.

Daniel Johnson is editor of TheArticle.