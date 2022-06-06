Liz Cheney: Jan. 6 ‘conspiracy’ was ‘extremely broad… well organized’





This Thursday evening, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol will hold its first public hearing in nearly a year, asking us to relive and reckon with a day some would rather we do to forget.

Robert Costa of CBS News asked the committee’s vice chair, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, “Are you confident that what you’ve found as a committee is going to somehow grip the American people through the setback and say, ‘Wake up: you have to be careful’?”

“I am,” she replied, calling the insurgency a “permanent threat.”

“You know, we’re not in a situation where former President Trump expressed remorse over what happened,” Cheney said. “We’re actually in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that provoked the attack. And so, people have to be careful. People have to watch, and they have to understand at how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”

Trump supporters storm Congress on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the results of the election that President Trump lost. About 140 police officers were injured; Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died shortly after being attacked by a mob. Four other Capitol and Metropolitan Police officers are believed to have taken their own lives following the assault. CBS News

According to the Wyoming Republican, standing up for democracy means holding former President Donald Trump and his allies accountable for their efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

It also means standing apart from most of his fellow Republicans in Congress. “We now have too many people in the Republican Party who don’t take their responsibilities seriously and who have pledged allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “I mean, it’s fundamentally antithetical, it’s contrary to everything conservatives believe in, to embrace a cult of personality. And yet that’s what so many in my party are doing today. .”

Costa asked, “Is the Republican Party a cult of personality?”

“I think large segments of it have definitely become that.”

“A cult?”

“Yeah. I mean, I think there’s absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump. And I think, you know, the majority of Republicans across the country don’t want to see our system fall apart. They understand how important it is to protect and defend the Constitution.”

CBS News’ Robert Costa with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), deputy chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. CBS News

Cheney is one of only two Republicans to have elected to serve on the House Jan. 6 committee.

Its members interviewed more than a thousand witnesses, reviewed tens of thousands of documents and reviewed private communications from senior Trump White House officials, senior Republicans in Congress and far-right organizers.

Cheney said, “Let me put it this way: I didn’t learn anything that made me less worried.”

“Well, what are you most worried about?” Costa asked.

“Well, I think about the scale, the scale, the scale of this multi-pronged effort.”

“Was it a conspiracy?

“I think definitely – I mean, look, if you look at the court documents…”

“But do you think it was a conspiracy?”

“Yes,” she replied. “It’s extremely wide. It’s extremely well organized. It’s really scary.”

Cheney was once the third Republican in the House, but a year ago she was kicked out of the leadership for her criticism of Trump. She further angered Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy when she joined the January 6 committee.

McCarthy recently received a subpoena from the panel, but he refused to testify, saying the panel was “illegitimate.”

Costa asked, “What keeps Kevin McCarthy close to Trump? Fear? Or something else?”

“I think it’s partly due to fear,” Cheney replied. “I think it’s also a loose political calculation. I think he’s decided that, you know, the most important thing for him is to try to be Speaker of the House. And so he embraces those of our party who are anti-Semitic; he embraces those in our party who are white nationalists; he lies about what happened on January 6; and he has turned his back on the Constitution.”

“Yet your colleagues continue to support him?”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. And I think that reflects and represents the danger of this moment.”

McCarthy has publicly challenged Cheney’s characterizations.

Abandoned by GOP leaders and aggressively targeted by Trump, Cheney is now fighting for re-election. Forces aligned against her include Wyoming Republican President Frank Eathorne, who was on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

Cheney says his fight is a proxy for a crisis in his party.

“Is this moment a moral test for the Republican Party?” Costa asked.

“Absolutely. No way,” she said. “And right now we’re failing. You know, in my state, the chairman of the state party is a member of the Oath Keepers. He was here on January 6. He was here with a walkie-talkie in his hand on January 6 “It’s a deadly threat. And it’s a moral test. We can’t fail that moral test. But there are too many in my party right now who are failing it.”

Ehorne did not respond to a request for comment.

While some Democrats have embraced Cheney’s cause, the 55-year-old mother of five has conservative credentials she’s forged over decades. She is against the right to abortion; pro-fossil fuels; backed by gun rights supporters; a steadfast hawk on foreign policy; and she voted with Trump about 90% of the time.

And then there’s her father, who was a member of Wyoming’s House for a decade. As Vice President, Dick Cheney was considered so conservative and threatening to Democrats that some called him Darth Vader.

And yet, on January 6 of this year, Dick Cheney was one of the few Republicans to attend the House commemoration of the attack on the Capitol.

Liz Cheney said: “We sat down and we were in the front row of the House chamber, and he looked behind him – we were on the Republican side – and he looked back at me, and he said: “You know, it’s one thing to watch the news and read about what happened to our party… It’s really another thing to be here and watch and see all these empty seats and not see another Republican here.

Cheney said she frequently seeks advice from her father. And as she seeks inspiration at this crossroads for the committee, she delves even deeper into her family’s history: “I’ve been thinking a lot lately, especially about my great-great-grandfather , who fought in the Union Army in the Civil War. War. And I think about what he did. I think of what generations have done to give us this incredible jewel, this incredible blessing of this country. And you know, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that, you know, an irrational, dangerous former president doesn’t destroy that.”

Costa asked, “Is it a coincidence, Congressman, that you think a lot about the Civil War these days?”

“We are fortunately not at a time of civil war, but we are certainly at a time of testing,” Cheney replied. “We are absolutely at a time when we have to decide whether we are going to put our love of this country above partisanship. And, for me, there is simply no gray area in this question.

“Every American should be able to say, ‘We love our country more’.”

