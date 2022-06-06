Politics
PM Modi places India among the largest and fastest growing startup ecosystems in the world
India is among the largest and fastest growing startup ecosystems in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday during his virtual address for the 113th annual Rotary International Convention in Houston. Prime Minister Modidi spoke about the importance of sustainable development and underscored the spirit of maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature. His address came on the second day of the event which is being held from June 4-8.
The Prime Minister said, “India is among the largest and fastest growing startup ecosystems in the world…we in India remain open to learning from global best practices and sharing insights. ours with others.
He further noted that India’s commitment to net zero by 2070 has been hailed by the international community, adding: I am glad that Rotary International is actively working to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene. He mentioned that 1.4 billion Indians are taking all possible steps to make the Earth cleaner and greener.
Moreover, during his speech, he talked about the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement and how it is taking shape in India. The 113th Annual Rotary International Convention returned to Houston for the third time and marked the 50th anniversary of the 1972 international convention. More than 20,000 service-minded people from around the world gathered in Houston for the event after the holding the two previous conventions virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Modi stressed India’s independence
The Prime Minister emphasized India’s self-sufficiency and called on the Indian community to contribute to global prosperity. In the closing statement, he said India marked 75 years since liberation from colonial rule. A new collective movement has taken shape to save water. The movement is inspired by our centuries-old water conservation practices combined with modern solutions.
It should be noted here that the Rotary International Convention brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to solving the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, as it connects 1.2 million members from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographies. His work aims to improve lives locally and internationally, including helping those in need in their own communities to work towards a polio-free world.
Image: @BJP4India – Twitter
