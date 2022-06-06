Xi Jinping is the biggest risk to the Chinese economy

Xi Jinping and his zero corona policy have put many Chinese cities in dire straits and seriously hurt the economy. The Omicron wave seems to be slowly fading, lockdowns and other restrictions are gradually being lifted. However, there remains a difficult zero-Covid regiment, in which anyone who wants to move reasonably freely must be tested practically every day. Of the major cities, only Tjianjin and the nearby industrial city of Langfang, home to many automotive suppliers, appear to remain in lockdown.

With what: What confinement? The Shanghai municipal government has asked the media to stop mentioning a lockdown. Instead, it should be talking about static management type deletion and suspensions. In terms of content, this means targeted and selective removal of the virus. Unlike Wuhan, a lockdown was never announced in Shanghai and central areas of the city were fully functional at all times.

Xi Jinping and Zero-Covid: welcome to Animal Farm China

What this directive from the city government implicitly admits is that in Wuhan, the central areas were no longer fully functional in 2020. The party and the administration had lost control, at least in some parts.

Over the next few weeks, the fog will gradually lift as to the true extent of the economic damage. It is obviously a period of opening and closing in China. Shanghai’s front streets have already been closed again and residents have been subjected to a static management-style crackdown and suspensions. after a To be riche of the “Handelsblatt”, companies continue to prepare contingency plans in the event of a new confinement. The ubiquitous tests also barely allow for a normal life and work. Hours are often spent waiting outside a testing center every day.

Early data from May and June suggests that getting the economy going is much tougher than the country shutting down in 2020. The Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is of particular interest here. Unlike the official PMI, which focuses more on public companies, the Caixin PMI focuses on private companies. It’s June with 48 points in the contact zone. Companies anticipate a deterioration in the outlook over the next three months. However, the next three months are when Christmas productions for Europe and America are in full swing and are therefore responsible for a large part of the annual sales of many companies.

Consequently, the objective of achieving economic growth of around 5.5% is far from being achieved. Even Li Keqiang had to admit that the difficulties in some areas and to some extent are greater than in 2020. Even a growth of only 5.5% would be a problem for China. In normal years, China needs 5.0% growth just to maintain employment for young people entering the labor market. This year, however, a glut of 11 million college graduates alone is imminent. Although the number of people in work appears to have peaked in 2020, not even all of last year’s university graduates – nine million – have been absorbed into the job market. The official unemployment rate for young workers in China is currently higher than in Europe.

Xi Jinping plays with people’s trust

However, the greatest danger to economic recovery is the confidence that Xi Jinping is currently losing with his zero corona policy. In the first four months of this year, the outflow of foreign capital was the highest and most sustained since 2016. This reflects the risks China has taken with its close ties to Russia, the anti-Covid crusade, the general risk of default as a consequence of the real estate crisis and also the confinement of platform operators, aka technology companies like Alibaba and Co.

Likewise, due to Xi Jinping’s flexible zero-Covid strategy, new investments will either be postponed or moved to other countries, as shown by the example of Apple, which decided to launch its production of iPad. In Vietnam to relocate. China is trying to stimulate private consumption with massive infrastructure investment and other subsidies. However, this does not represent sustainable economic development. Over the past 20 years, China has provided the country with very good infrastructure. The network of express trains and trains running on the hour to the second is the largest in the world. New business centers have sprung up at express stations across the country. The airport network has also developed well, as have the motorways. In the meantime, however, a saturation effect has set in. Ultimately, what good is an infrastructure project that cannot start due to Covid restrictions?

Private consumption has been weakening for some time. According to the latest data, consumer confidence has reached an all-time low. After all, anyone who is confined does not consume either. During the lockdown in Shanghai, the biggest challenge was getting enough groceries that were expensive enough. The growing indebtedness of private households is also proving to be a problem. As revealed by the consumer price index (CPI), the inflation rate has consistently been below business purchase prices in recent months, which has squeezed their margins. The middle class is particularly affected by the fall in real estate prices, which now also affects tier 1 cities such as Shanghai. Prices fell 50% in April. However, real estate is both an investment, retirement provision, training and health insurance. Thus, if prices fall, the Chinese population becomes poorer.

This challenge will increase as the population continues to age steadily and rapidly in the second half of this decade. Or like the late chief economist of Commerzbank Norbert Walter said: China is the first country to grow old before getting richer.

Xi Jinping is the biggest threat to the Chinese economy

Probably the biggest threat to the medium to long-term recovery of the Chinese economy is Xi Jinping. Xi Jinping will most likely be re-elected in the fall. However, he is no longer the powerful leader he was three years ago. He must involve other factions of the ruling Communist Party far more than he probably would like. However, those who speak of a coup against Xi Jinping forget that Mao’s adage that power comes from the barrel of a gun still holds. But Xi Jinping, as chairman of the Central Military Commission, controls the gun barrels in China!

Xi Jinping’s policy can now be described as something with Chinese characteristics. Two weeks ago, it was still education, especially universities, which should have Chinese characteristics and not imitate the West. Following the May 28 session of the 39th Study Session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping announced that the origins of Chinese civilization should be studied.

All Chinese – Story Spoofing

Completely devoid of any irony, Xi Jinping said: We should have a thorough knowledge of the development of Chinese civilization for 5,000 years and carry out intensive research on its history, so that all members of the Party and society can develop a deep understanding of our history, our culture, confidence in the path of socialism (sic!) with Chinese characteristics (sic!), and cooperate in building a modern socialist country in all its aspects and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. And further: We should stick to Marxism as the fundamentally dominant ideology.

After intensive research, Chinese historians will certainly come to the conclusion that Marx and Engels were not German exiles in London at all, but of Chinese origin.

It would be a shame if Chinese history and its research were victims of ideologization, because archeology has made great progress both quantitatively and qualitatively in recent years. Now, from a Western point of view, one might think this is a peripheral issue. It turns out, however, that our history and that of China have a connection, namely our Indo-European ancestors who migrated to China.

An Indo-European people who settled in the Sino-Tibetan region are the Yuezhi, who lived in present-day Gansu Province and supplied horses to China. The least ideological research possible would therefore be important, also to understand our own history. Anyone who deals with the research literature of the GDR, who always had to follow pure Marxist-Leninist teachings, even if it was something as remote as Old Norse grammar, can guess what becomes science when it is suppressed in ideological terms.

This ever-increasing ideologization and the increasingly radical campaigning nature of politics in China has resulted in a considerable loss of confidence and planning security on the part of the economy. And the economy can’t live with that. So you could say that the biggest problem facing the Chinese economy right now is Xi Jinping.

But Xi Jinping himself creates his own problem. If he really wants to remain president for another full cycle (i.e. ten years), that would mean that no member of the sixth generation of leadership will achieve the highest government office, only the seventh. generation. But maybe this generation will punish Mao with lies and start a revolution.

As Jefferson said, A little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms are in the psychic.

