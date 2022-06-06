Politics
Boris Johnson: Tory rebels set to trigger vote of no confidence in PM as early as this week | Political news
Rebel Tory MPs say they expect a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson to be held in the coming days.
Letters expressing defiance of the Prime Minister must be submitted by 54 Tory MPs to trigger a challenge.
Data collated by Sky News shows that 28 Tories publicly called on Mr Johnson to resignwith several others questioning his position.
Business Secretary Paul Scully also said on Sunday evening that there “may well” be a vote of confidence, but predicted the Prime Minister would “face” that challenge.
The process of calling a ballot is anonymous, and only senior MP Sir Graham Brady – who chaired the 1922 Conservative Committee – knows who sent a letter.
A rebel MP told Sky News he suspected the vote would take place this week, but added it was difficult to know precisely because it was an ‘organic and completely unorganised’ show of concern. from backbenchers.
Earlier this year suggestions of an imminent leadership challenge failed to materialize and one MP who sent a letter warned that ‘anything could happen’ in the coming days.
It has been suggested that the poll be pushed back to later in the month to maximize the chances of ousting the prime minister.
“Boris is going nowhere”
A senior MP who called for Mr Johnson’s resignation said it would be “foolish” and “too risky” to vote now.
If a contest is triggered, 180 Tory MPs are expected to vote against the Prime Minister for his impeachment.
Mr Johnson’s allies have said he will win the vote whenever it comes in, meaning a year of immunity from further challenge, under party rules.
‘After the 12 months we will be very close to a general election so probably a lot of reluctance to impeach him then…Boris will not go anywhere and lead us to the next general election,’ an ex-minister in support says . .
Read more:
‘PM more in danger than he thinks’
Who is in the line of fire after the partygate report?
“It is highly unlikely that the Conservatives will win the next election”
Downing Street will try to focus on domestic politics this week, with a series of announcements on the NHS and a potential housebuilding speech.
However, Sunday poll predicts more trouble for PManticipating a heavy loss in the Wakefield by-election later this month.
“The main reason given by voters is that Boris Johnson covered up partygate and then lied about it,” said James Johnson, pollster at JL Partners.
“The second most important reason is that Boris Johnson is out of touch with working class people.”
Activists have also slammed the Prime Minister, with Grassroots Tory group chairman Ed Costelloe telling Sky News that Mr Johnson should ‘leave with dignity’ in the coming months.
“If he remains Prime Minister, the party is highly unlikely to win the next election, which would mean some kind of coalition of Labour, Lib Dems and SNP,” Mr Costelloe said.
