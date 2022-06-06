Pakistan Imran Khan will be arrested once protective bond ends, says Home Minister Rana Sanaullah





Image source: PTI

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses an anti-government rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Imran Khan was granted a three-week transit bond on June 2

Pakistan: During the May 25 Azadi March, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan protested violently and police had to resort to tear gas and beatings with truncheons to control them. The march aimed to force the government to call snap polls, but failed to achieve its goal as clashes erupted between protesters and police. However, he had threatened to return after six days if the government did not give a date for snap polls in the country.

The Pakistani government, which had previously banned the march, after Pakistan’s Supreme Court intervened, allowed Khan to enter the capital with thousands of his supporters, but he refused to hold the rally there. designated place and asked his supporters to converge on the D-Chowk, which is located near several important government buildings: the Presidency, the Prime Minister’s Office, Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Khan, who was granted a three-week transit bond on June 2, will be arrested by security guards deployed outside his residence in Bani Gala, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said. On June 2, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Imran Khan a three-week transit bond against a bond of 50,000 Pakistani rupees, ahead of the PTI’s second long march to Islamabad. Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan had been charged in more than two dozen cases, including riots, sedition, mayhem and armed attacks on the federation.

The minister said security guards deployed outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence would arrest him when his bail granted by the court expires. Khan, who was ousted from power in April by a vote of no confidence, claimed the motion of no confidence against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because his independent foreign policy and funds were funneled in from abroad for the ousting Power. He named the United States as the country behind the plot, a charge Washington denied.

