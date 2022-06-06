Schiff calls DOJ’s decision not to indict 2 Trump aides ‘deeply disturbing’





Washington Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, harshly criticized the Justice Department’s decision not to prosecute two key aides to former President Donald Trump for defying congressional subpoenas. , calling the decision “deeply troubling”.

In an interview with ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday, Schiff said it was ‘puzzling’ that the Justice Department refused to indict former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former chief of staff. Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dan Scavino for refusing to cooperate with House investigators but indicted former White House adviser Peter Navarro and Trump ally Steve Bannon.

“There is no absolute immunity. These witnesses have very relevant testimony to offer in terms of what happened in the January 6 violence, the spread of the big lie,” Schiff said. “The idea that witnesses might simply not show up, and when the law requires the Justice Department to present these cases to the grand jury, they don’t, is deeply troubling.”

Schiff said the select committee hopes to hear more from the Justice Department regarding Meadows and Scavino, but said it was “a serious disappointment and could hamper our work if other witnesses thought they could also refuse to appear with impunity”.

Meadows, Scavino, Navarro and Bannon have all been summoned to appear before House investigators as part of its review of events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, although all four have refused to comply with subpoenas. Following their decision not to cooperate, the entire House voted to hold all four in criminal contempt of Congress.

While Navarro and Bannon adamantly refused to cooperate with the select committee, Meadows and Scavino entered into negotiations with the committee’s attorneys. Meadows turned over more than 9,000 pages of emails and text messages to the panel before it ceased cooperating.

Schiff said the two aides, who worked closely with Trump and were involved in his effort to overturn the 2020 election results, can testify before the committee without a “plausible claim” of executive privilege because they were all two involved in campaign matters and have files they could turn over to investigators.

“None of this is protected by privilege, and the idea that you can just refuse to show up rather than showing up and saying, ‘For that matter, I’m going to exercise privilege’, that just invites others to be in contempt of Congress or to be in contempt of judges across the country, in other courtrooms, and I think that’s a very dangerous precedent to set,” he warned.

Nearly a year after its investigation into the events of January 6 and Trump’s efforts to thwart the presidential transfer of power by claiming that the 2002 election was plagued by voter fraud, the select committee is set to present its findings to the American people, beginning with a prime-time public hearing on Thursday.

The panel said that during the proceedings they “will present never-before-seen materials documenting January 6, receive testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people with a summary of its findings on the multi-step coordinated effort to annul the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

This week’s hearing will be the first of many, and Schiff said the committee members’ goal was to “present the story of what happened in this country, how close we came to losing our democracy. , which led to this violent attack on the 6”. ”

“I think the American people already know a lot. They have already seen a number of bombs. There’s a lot of things they haven’t seen,” he said. “But perhaps most importantly the public didn’t see it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first non-peaceful transfer of power in our history. »

While not commenting on specific witnesses who will testify before committee members, namely Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Schiff said that one of the “themes” examined by panel is the fact that there was an understanding of the propensity for violence on January 6, given the participation of far-right extremist groups and the continued spread of the so-called “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump to piss off the former president’s supporters.

The New York Times first reported and CBS News confirmed that the day before the Jan. 6 attack, Short warned the Secret Service that there might be a potential threat to the vice president.

