Politics
Wakefield by election could mean the end of Boris Johnson as shock poll predicts Tory loss
Boris Johnson could face a close vote over his leadership as new polls predicted the Tories could be beaten in West Yorkshire’s main election contest later this month.
A survey of voters in Wakefield, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, has suggested the Tories could lose the by-election by up to 20 points in an indication of revelations about anti-lockdown rallies in Downing Street have knocked party popularity into a battleground siege.
The Prime Minister won his landslide majority in 2019 on the back of scalps in the so-called Red Wall, with traditional areas of Labor support in the north of England, the Midlands and Wales shifting support to the conservatives.
READ MORE: Boy, 4, killed after being hit by car in Yorkshire street named Isaac Crofts as family pays tribute
But the Wakefield constituency poll by JL Partners and reported in the Sunday Times is likely to make for anxious reading for Tory campaigners, with the company putting Labor on 48 points to 28 points for Mr Johnsons holding, a slippage of 19 points on the Tories’ winning performance. two and a half years ago.
The poll results come as the threshold for a vote of no confidence may have been reached, with suggestions that a leadership test could take place as early as Wednesday.
James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa Mays’ tenure, said the so-called Partygate saga appeared to have damaged the Tories’ reputation among Red Wall voters.
The polling expert said the main reason voters in the West Yorkshire seat voting for a candidate to succeed former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy gave for preferring the job was because Boris Johnson tried to cover up partygate, and lied to the public.
According to the company, 60% of people questioned for the survey carried out online between May 13 and May 22 had a negative opinion of the Prime Minister.
James Johnson tweeted: Major hesitations in voting Conservative: Confidence, Boris, and feeling Tories are out of touch and only care about the wealthy.
Everything indicates that partygate has crystallized historical concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield decisively against them.
The inquiry could weigh more heavily on the Prime Minister, who faces a second test in the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections on the same day as Wakefield, following revelations from the party.
But the poll has been criticized by the Yorkshire Party, who say their exclusion from the research shows ignorance of politics outside the South East.
And Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the PM’s stance saying politicians ‘don’t expect to be popular all the time’ and Johnson wouldn’t necessarily be ‘outcast’ if the Tories lose both in the elections.
Asked about the poll on the BBC’s Sunday morning show, Mr Shapps said: I actually think the best thing to do with any election is to allow people to speak up and to do so at the ballot box .
You often get surveys that show a variety of different situations.
Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed details of a host of Covid-breaking gatherings held at No 10 and Whitehall. The investigation revealed that rowdy parties had taken place, with staff vomiting, getting into altercations and being rude to security personnel.
The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of aide departures, giving speeches and joining in the drinking, despite at the same time telling the public not to see his loved ones sick and dying in an effort to stop the spread. of the virus.
The publication of Ms Grays’ findings has accelerated calls for Mr Johnson to step down, with nearly 30 Tory MPs calling on him to step down and voicing his criticisms more publicly. Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters of no confidence in his premiership are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, a leadership vote will take place.
The Sunday Times said it was told 67 letters had been sent which, if correct, would mean the threshold had been reached. The rebels would need 180 voters to remove the prime minister from power in the secret ballot, otherwise give him, under current rules, a one-year reprieve before another attempt to oust him can take place.
A vote this week on his future as British Prime Minister would end a murderous few days for Mr Johnson, who was booed on Friday as he arrived alongside his wife Carrie for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate Queens 70th birthday. reign.
Comedian Lee Mack also cracked a partygate joke during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday night, as the Prime Minister watched from the royal box at the time.
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell, writing in The Observer, said the decision to mock Mr Johnson was a reflection that he fails to uphold British values of diplomacy, rule of law, decency and integrity. The Prime Minister has repeatedly shown he is incapable of upholding these values, and the public reaction in St Pauls has shown he knows it too, she said.
Mr Johnson would seek to appease his critics this week by announcing pro-Right and Thatcher policies, including the extension of the right to buy and the publication of national legislation to undo elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol. North which cause friction for the Union.
There are fears that unilateral action on the protocol could spark a trade war with Brussels.
The Foreign Office only said the Brexit treaty-related bill would be announced in due course, while No 10 said no date had been set for an announcement on the possibility of giving more tenants the opportunity to buy the houses they rent from housing associations.
READ NEXT:
Sources
2/ https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/wakefield-election-could-spell-end-24148952
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket: the power of sports webinar June 6, 2022
- Google told Australian politicians to pay $ 515,000 for vulnerable YouTube videos June 6, 2022
- NSW removes consent ad on TikTok due to actors’ inappropriate background June 6, 2022
- Technology-backed skills enter new frontiers June 6, 2022
- Bollywood’s Oscars return from pandemic hiatus in Abu Dhabi June 6, 2022