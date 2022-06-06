Pak bolsters security for ex-PM Imran Khan; Violence in Kanpur and more





Congress leader links Hyderabad rape case to TRS; Attacks KCR Govt Over Inaction

The gang rape of an underage girl in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad has led to an apolitical brawl between Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti. While the KCR-led government has ensured tough action against the culprits, the opposition has criticized the state government for its delay in action.

Pakistan beefs up security cover for ex-PM Imran Khan amid ‘assassination plot’

Pakistan has tightened the personal security of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day after he repeated his claim that there was a plot to assassinate him. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ office reportedly ordered federal and provincial authorities to provide ironclad security for his predecessor during his appearances at rallies and public gatherings.

Violence in Kanpur: BJP calls for investigation into role of PFI; Cong denounces UP government’s bulldozer order

After Uttar Pradesh police alleged on Saturday that the Kanpur violence was planned and would either carve or demolish the properties of rioters involved in the clash under the Gangsters Act, Congress is attacking the government of Uttar Pradesh and said that the power to punish the guilty lay with justice.

In Hapur of UP, the explosion of a boiler at the factory leaves 13 dead and 21 injured; Probe ordered

In a tragic incident at the Hapur chemical plant where a boiler exploded on Saturday afternoon, the death toll rose to 13 with 21 people injured in the blast. The incident happened at a factory named Ruhi Chemical located in Dholana ward, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

India reports 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths; Daily positivity rate greater than 1%

India reported a total of 4,270 new COVID-19 cases, 2,619 recoveries and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,31,76,817. Active cases also rose to 24,052. According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was recorded above 1% after 34 days.

Rajasthan: Missing minor found dead with throat slit in Amer; current probe

In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was reportedly killed after being slit in the throat with a sharp weapon in Amer area, Jaipur district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Police said the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon and her naked body was later found in an abandoned place near Dadabadi.

Tamil Nadu: Traffic cop transferred after slapping food delivery worker goes viral

After a video clip of him apparently punching a food delivery man on a busy Coimbatore road in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media, a traffic cop in the city was transferred on Saturday. According to reports, Sathish, a rank 1 constable attached to Singanallur Police Station in Tamil Nadu, slapped the delivery man on Friday at a junction near Fun Republic Mall on Coimbatore’s Avinashi Road. After the video of him slapping the delivery man went viral on social media, senior police officials sprang into action and transferred the officer to the police control room (PCR).

PM Modi to Launch ‘LiFE’ Movement on World Environment Day; Will deliver the keynote

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a global initiative “Lifestyle Movement for the Environment (LiFE)” on Sunday, June 5. The program will be held virtually on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. where PM Modi will participate via video conference and additionally deliver a keynote address.

Amarinder Singh hails top Cong leaders for joining BJP, calls it ‘tip of the iceberg’

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday praised top Congress leaders for joining the BJP and called the move “the tip of the iceberg”. Five Congress leaders, including former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Kewal Dhillon joined the BJP on Saturday, following in the footsteps of former Congress veteran Sunil Jakhar, who left the ship last month.

BJP Slams Rajasthan Govt Over American Horror, Asks About Rahul Gandhi’s Visit?

In another horrific incident in Rajasthan, a nine-year-old underage girl was killed after she was allegedly raped in the Amer area of ​​Jaipur. On Saturday afternoon, the girl disappeared and later her naked body was found in a secluded location with a slit throat. The police have arrested 3-4 people and the interrogation is ongoing.

