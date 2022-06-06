India among world’s largest and fastest growing startup ecosystems: PM Modi









Updated: 05 June 2022 23:46

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): In a virtual keynote for Rotary’s 113th Annual International Convention in Houston on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of sustainable development and underscored the ethics of remaining in harmony with nature . The event runs from June 4-8.

India is among the largest and fastest growing startup ecosystems in the world…we in India remain open to learning from global best practices and sharing ours with others, said Prime Minister Modi.

India’s commitment to net zero by 2070 has been appreciated by the global community, he said. “I am pleased that Rotary Int’l is actively working to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene,” he said in a statement, adding that 1.4 billion Indians were taking all possible steps to make the Earth cleaner and greener during his speech. at the 2022 Rotary International Convention.

During his speech, he also focused on the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement and how it is taking shape in India.

The coveted international event returns to Houston for the third time, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1972 international convention. More than 20,000 service-minded people from around the world will gather in Houston for the convention this year, with the previous two Rotary conventions held virtually due to the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for India to be self-reliant and urged the Indian community to contribute to global prosperity.

India is celebrating 75 years since its liberation from colonial rule. A new collective movement has taken shape to save water. The movement is inspired by our centuries-old water conservation practices combined with modern solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 2022 Rotary International Convention in a closing statement.

Several big wigs like philanthropist Bill Gates, actor and philanthropist Ashton Kutcher, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, actor, producer, host, entrepreneur, WWE Superstar and Rotary Ambassador against polio, John Cena have spoken at previous congregations.

The Rotary International convention brings together the global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to solving the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges, as it connects 1.2 million members from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographies and his work improves lives locally and internationally. levels, from helping people in need in their own communities to fighting for a polio-free world. (ANI)

