President Jokowi welcomes visit of Prime Minister Albanese to Bogor Palace





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a visit from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday. As observed from the live stream of the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel here, the Prime Minister arrived at the palace at 10 a.m. local time (UTC+7). Official visitation protocol, including a marching band, cavalry troops and presidential guard troops in traditional Indonesian costumes, greeted Albanese upon his arrival at Bogor Palace. Jokowi welcomed the Prime Minister in the main courtyard of the palace. Related news: Indonesia and Australia could collaborate in the creative economy The protocol continued with the playing of the Australian and Indonesian national anthems, with a 19-gun salute and an inspection of the troops before the two leaders introduced accompanying government officials. The president invited Albanese to the palace’s Lotus Room for a photo op and to sign the presidential guestbook before conducting an informal chat on the palace’s veranda. Jokowi is expected to invite the Australian Prime Minister to plant a tree together in the courtyard of Bogor Palace before proceeding with face-to-face and bilateral meetings and presenting a joint press release. A state luncheon will conclude Albanese’s visit to Bogor Palace. Albanese’s visit to Indonesia is his first bilateral visit after taking office as Australia’s 31st prime minister on May 23. Related News: Indonesia sees maximum foreign tourist arrivals from Australia After the visit to Bogor Palace, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to Makassar in South Sulawesi. Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Commerce Minister Don Farrell accompanied Albanese on his visit to Indonesia. Earlier, the Director of East Asia and Pacific Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Santo Darmosumarto, remarked that by visiting Indonesia, Albanese is likely to continue the tradition of his predecessors of undertake an inaugural state visit at the start of their term as Prime Minister. “It is the tradition of every new Australian Prime Minister, after taking office, to choose Indonesia as his first state visit destination. The Albanese Prime Minister is likely to continue this tradition,” Darmosumarto said during the an online press conference on Thursday (June 2). Related news: Australia tops list of countries with most travelers to Bali

