Close encounters of the APL genre: Xi shows the South Pacific his future

May 26 incident where a Chinese fighter jet fired flares and chaff at an Australian maritime patrol aircraft in international airspace over the South China Sea, risking a life-threatening accident, is not an isolated episode . And that’s not unique to Australia’s relationship with China, so it would be wrong to see it as entirely tied to us and tied to the idea that Beijing is focusing a lot of effort on positively resetting our relationship. bilateral.

Instead, this type of aggression is the face the People’s Liberation Army is showing to many nations and in more places as its power projection capability increases. It does what Xi Jinping expects of it in its new era of a China-centric, CCP-controlled world.

On several occasions, including on the same day as the incident with the Australian jet, Chinese warplanes aggressively and dangerously harassed a Canadian military aircraft enforcing United Nations sanctions along the border with South Korea. North. As the Canadian government declared after the incidents, the PLA Air Force aircraft failed to meet international aviation safety standards. He added that these interactions are unprofessional and/or endanger the safety of our Royal Canadian Air Force personnel.

May 24Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol with Russian bombers over the Sea of ​​Japan and the East China Sea to add military tension to the quad leaders meeting happening in Tokyo.

The problem is that Xi has ordered his army to operate this way. He seems intent on making the PLA such a risky and dangerous entity to approach that other forces will give him wide berth for their own and the PLA’s safety.

It’s very reminiscent of the 2001 incident when a Chinese fighter collided with an American EP-3C Orion surveillance plane and damaged it so badly that it had to make a forced landing on Hainan Island. The Chinese pilot has died. We now have the prospect of this happening any day of the week for a number of military aircraft and ships of nations that encounter the Xis PLA. The Premier League also risks its own losses in these encounters.

The Chinese military is acting on Xi Jinping’s instructions to be ready to fight at all times. PLA is comfortable use of force in peacetime, and even has a term for it: confrontational military operations in peacetime. So the Canadian and Australian examples are not local Chinese commanders or even individual pilots acting alone. They are doing what Xi and the PLA high command want and expect.

This direction is why Chinese Foreign Ministry officials routinely deny documented aggression by their military and blame others in blatant statements along the lines of: [relevant country] should respect the efforts made by China and ASEAN countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, instead of frequently sending ships and aircraft to the South China Sea.

True to form, the state media spokesman, the world times, just did this in a article led a PLA aircraft deal with Canadian and Australian provocative close reconnaissance in the East and South China Seas. Apparently, in accusing Chinese fighter jets of threatening flight safety, the two Five Eyes members complained first while being the primary culprits.

The Chinese government cannot mention that China has no legitimacy to its extensive claim to the South China Sea, as its arguments were broadly dismissed by a 2016 decision in a case that the Philippines brought against it, based on international law that China helped draft and then signed to the United Nations Convention on law of the sea. Thus, its fighter jets were enforcing rights that China does not have in international airspace where every nation has the right to operate without harassment.

And the world times did not mention the UN mission that the Canadians were carrying out along the North Korean border, because it would be too uncomfortable to note that China is a party to the sanctions and should therefore in fact help with their application, without risking the lives of its own pilots and Canadian aircrew to prevent this from happening.

There are particularly dangerous features of what the PLA J-16 did in its close encounter with the Australian P8-A Poseidon. The emission of flares near the Royal Australian Air Force plane is one of them.

But the fact that the Chinese pilot of the J-16 flew close to the P-8 and returned bullets to the P-8 while maneuvering dangerously is more than disturbing. Chaff and flares are used to distract missiles fired at planes, so the PLA pilot had no legitimate reason to do so. Depending on the composition of the PLA decoy systems and the amount of material ingested (none is clear), this could damage the aircraft’s engines and cause it to crash. Certainly, the combination of flares, chaff and dangerous flying in close proximity is likely to cause a mid-air collision and an accident. The PLA pilot would have known about it, so this is a deliberate aggression and escalation by the Chinese military.

Of course, if Beijing were the least bit serious about any positive reset of its relationship with Australia, it could have ordered its military to refrain from such hostility. But this is not the case. His reset rhetoric is to seek policy change in Canberra and allow Beijing to dictate both what it wants from Australia and what we need to do to get it.

Beijing could also apologize to Australia and Canada and discipline the PLA pilots involved and their commanders. But no one who has seen how Xi stoked violent nationalism, turned his diplomats into wolf warriors and let violent voices cry online for the people of Ukraine to die to deliver victory to Vladimir Putin in his horrific war can expect see this from Beijing.

These latest acts of aggression by the PLA should be seen in this light. This is Beijing saying the world, not just Australia and Canada, now has to live with how China’s rulers choose to use their military might. He tries to normalize his behavior and forces others to adapt in response.

Sophistication and nuance is not something Xi and his officials and military practice. Instead, hard power, assertion, coercion, aggression and denial are the main hallmarks of the new era of Xi. At this time, Russia is China’s unrestricted partner in aggression, as shown by the cutbomber flights.

No nation facing Beijing’s assertion of military might should feel alone or allow China to isolate it in bilateral talks. The broad and united approach to confronting Putin in his horrible war must be applied to the China-Russia strategic partnership.

There is also a connection between these potentially deadly military acts by China and the future of the South Pacific.

What joy the 10 nations that did not sign The regional security pact offered by Beijing must be that they rejected this offer. The Canadian and Australian incidents, as well as the joint Russian-Chinese bomber mission are graphic demonstrations of why the Chinese military can operate more regularly and easily in the South Pacific. Beijing wants and as Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare help to happen is bad news for South Pacific countries.

This is a security assistance to the PLA.