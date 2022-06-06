Indians are doing all they can to make the Earth cleaner and greener, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of individuals, organizations and governments working together to make the planet more prosperous and sustainable, and said nearly 1.4 billion Indians are making every effort to make the earth cleaner and greener. Addressing the Rotary International Convention, Modi praised the organization’s diversity and vibrancy, as well as its members’ desire to better the planet, noting that people live in an interdependent, interdependent and interconnected world. “That’s why it’s important for individuals, organizations and governments to work together to make our planet more prosperous and sustainable. I’m happy to see Rotary International working hard for many causes that have a positive impact on the earth” , did he declare. Citing India’s efforts to make the environment cleaner, the Prime Minister said that renewable energy is a growing sector in India and that globally, India has taken the lead in forming l International Solar Alliance. “India is working towards ‘One Sun, One World, One Network’. During the COP-26 summit held recently in Glasgow, I had spoken about LIFE Lifestyle for Environment. It refers to every human being leading eco-friendly living. India’s commitments to net zero (emissions) by 2070 have also been appreciated by the global community,” he said. Commending the organization for its work on providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene to the masses, he said India launched the ‘Swachh Bharat mission’ in 2014 and achieved near full health coverage. in five years. “This has benefited India’s poor and women in particular. At present, India is celebrating 75 years since its liberation from colonial rule. A new collective movement has taken shape to save water. movement is inspired by our age-old practices of water conservation combined with modern solutions,” he said. He also referred to the “Aatmabirbhar Bharat” program, noting that its aim is to make India self-reliant and also contribute to global prosperity. India is among the largest and fastest growing start-up ecosystems in the world, the Prime Minister said, adding that each of these start-ups seeks to provide solutions to global challenges. India remains open to learning from global best practices and sharing them with others, he said. India is home to one seventh of humanity, and any achievement will have a positive impact on the world, he said. When the “once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic” arrived, people thought India, with its large population, would not do much in the fight against the pandemic, he said. “The people of India have proven them wrong. India has administered nearly 2 billion doses to our people. Similarly, India is striving to eliminate TB by 2025. That is 5 years before the 2030 global goal. I have given just a few examples,” he said, urging Rotary members to support these grassroots efforts. He also asked the community group to participate in large numbers in International Yoga Day events on June 21. Noting that yoga is an effective means of mental, physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being, he asked the Rotary family to encourage its regular practice among its members. Read all the latest IPL 2022 news, breaking news and live updates here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/indians-making-every-effort-to-make-earth-cleaner-and-greener-says-pm-modi-5316241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos