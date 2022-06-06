Politics
Anthony Albanese wobbles as he pedals alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Anthony Albanese wobbled as he pedaled alongside the Indonesian president on his second trip abroad since taking office.
The prime minister joined Joko Widodo on a brief bicycle tour around the presidential palace in Jakarta after receiving a welcome ceremony on Monday.
Witnesses said he seemed to struggle with the slowness of the bike ride, while President Widodo rode confidently without wavering.
Anthony Albanese (left) wavered as he cycled alongside the Indonesian president on his second trip abroad since taking office
Mr Albanese and President Widodo take refreshments after a bike ride in the palace grounds
Mr Albanese is driven by Indonesian President Joko Widodo around the palace in a cart
The two leaders chatted with each other as they navigated the palace grounds ahead of their private one-on-one meeting.
Mr Albanese said he was deeply touched by the Indonesian president’s suggestion for the bike ride, given that many people from humble beginnings in the country use bicycles to get around.
The Prime Minister noted that he and President Widodo came from humble beginnings.
Mr Albanese is on his second overseas tour and first bilateral visit after flying to Tokyo for meetings of the Quad security alliance just two days after winning the May 21 election.
Indonesia, a country of nearly 300 million people, is one of Australia’s closest neighbors and one of its most important international partners.
Upon his arrival at Bogor Palace, Mr Albanese was treated to a guard of honor and a marching band procession.
President Widodo and Mr. Albanese put on their jackets and ties after a bike ride
The pair are pictured on a palace balcony after the bike ride in the park
Before the start of official talks between the two leaders, Mr. Albanese planted a tree with President Widodo.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister hosted a business breakfast with a delegation of Australian business leaders and CEOs.
Mr Albanese briefed the delegation on Australia’s plans to elevate its relationship with Indonesia and Southeast Asia, as well as bolster underappreciated trade and investment ties.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her Indonesian counterpart earlier and said building closer ties with Indonesia and the wider region would be crucial amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.
“We live in a time when the region is being reshaped and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty,” she said. declared.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disembarks from the plane upon his arrival in Jakarta on Monday
“Indonesia is a very important partner for Australia, it is a very important neighbor and it is a country that will continue to develop and be of crucial importance for the security of the region.”
The meetings come as China tries to convince Pacific island nations to join a regional security partnership.
Senator Wong was traveling with the Prime Minister for the visit, along with Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and Darwin-based MP Luke Gosling.
The Prime Minister will also meet ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi before taking part in a wreath laying ceremony and then a business dinner.
He will fly to Makassar on Tuesday for the last day of his trip to Indonesia.
During the election campaign, Mr. Albanese pointed out that Indonesia would be his first port of call for bilateral visits abroad.
With the AAP
Mr Albanese (left) addresses members of an Australian delegation, including Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott, in Jakarta
