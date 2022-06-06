Imran Khan launches a new salvo against the military establishment





Jun 06, 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 6 (ANI): Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Saturday fired at the military establishment asking them why they had not defended the country against the “plot” hatched to overthrow His Addressing a large rally on the grounds of Government Technical College Wari in Upper Dir, Khan called them ‘neutral’ and claimed US-backed regime change was the reason his government had been overthrown. He called for the dismissal of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu, Dawn reported. told our ambassador to oust Imran Khan … when the National Security Committee said interference had occurred and made an approach to the United States, wasn’t that the job of those whose job it is to defend the country to stop this conspiracy instead of being neutral? he said. He also harshly criticized the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying record inflation had proven him incapable of governing. addressing Prime Minister Sharif. Former Prime Minister Khan, in his speech on Saturday, said the IMF also asked him to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs 10 per litre, but he refused their request and lowered the prices by Rs 10 instead, Dawn reported.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while claiming that Shehbaz Sharif was an efficient person, cited his habit of getting up early in the morning as proof of this claim. But, Khan pointed out, the country’s economy had collapsed since this “imported” government took power and sarcastically asked if “Showbaz” Sharif had worked so hard to achieve this goal. He said his (Shehbaz) performance was only seen in commercials, not on the pitch. and an ‘imported’ government,” Khan said, adding that the government was raising fuel and electricity prices at the dictation of the IMF. He said that since he was not ready to accept the “slavery of America that’s why its government was overthrown. doing it to appease its American masters. Referring to the recent Moody’s report, he said the national economy had reached negativity in the past few weeks During the PTI government, he added, the economy was booming. The leader of the PTI asked the party workers to prepare for the general election and unite against the leaders. He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to remain impartial because people would never trust him if he showed any bias.(ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-launches-fresh-salvo-against-military-establishment20220606104700

