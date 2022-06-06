I may be wrong but I think Boris Johnson is screwed. I can’t see his conservative cult survive | Polly Toynbee

The jubilee coup is underway. The rumbling turmoil in the Tory Party is a wonder to behold, but it runs deep, stretching far further back in time than the brief calamitous leadership of Boris Johnson.

The old chameleon party used to get back up and start all over again with a new face and a new logo, feigning ignorance of everything that had come before. Not this time. It is a party full of eccentric ideologues too far removed from the moderate terrain of the electoral winners to choose a leader except one of their ilk. This week, those 54 letters from MPs needed to trigger a vote against their leader should arrive on the doormat of the chairman of the 1922 committees, or be there already. The vote could take place in days as Red Wall MPs turn white in the latest JL Partners Wakefield poll, giving Labor a 20 point lead. Blue Wall MPs face the even more stunning prospect of the Liberal Democrats overthrowing a massive majority of 24,000 in Tiverton and Honiton. The scramble to save themselves seems to have started.

Quotations from Julius Caesar and Macbeth litter the airwaves. I might add A Midsummer Nights Dream and Titania waking up to find she slept with Bottom. Boris Johnson’s defenders only laugh when they tell the sun: While these self-obsessed rebels stir up trouble, Boris works hard to lower the cost of living.

booms royalists outside St Pauls when Johnson arrived for the Queen’s Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, and the indignity of Mumsnet interrogators challenging his honesty chime with the polls and public mood. What malicious cleric made the Prime Minister read this punitively inappropriate Bible passage exalting, All that is true, all that is honourable, all that is just, all that is pure? No one believes him or that he is working hard for us. He’s busted with the public, his ratings abysmal, a bourn, a pollster tells me, from which no politician has ever returned.

They say he will have to be dragged, clinging to the handle of No 10. If a vote is triggered, the rebels need 180 supporters to oust him, but the allies say a one-vote victory is enough, challenging Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, who won but left with dignity and tears after losing support. But for now, watch the dangerous spectacle of Johnson throwing everything to shore up the votes of Tory MPs. High schools are back, he says, but it doesn’t work with the public, only with conservative cultists. The absurdity of the imperial measures terrifies business and even makes the Sun laugh in disbelief, fighting with bushels, groats and chains: firkin hardIt said.

Johnson’s latest desperate effort picks up on a Thatcher triumph that ended in disaster: He will sell millions of housing association homes to bribe voters with a 70% cut, demolishing what remains of Harold Macmillans’ social housing building bonanza.

And then, reckless and irresponsible, he could this week unveil his law to override the Northern Irish protocol. The EU warns it would spark a trade war, but it may mistakenly think breaking the Good Friday deal could be its Falklands moment. Shoot it all down, the more chaos the better, reignite that Brexit enthusiasm. It’s where to go when all else fails.

The rebels warn that if he does not move, they will boycott all his legislation. Johnsonites retaliate by warning that the whip will be removed from the rebels so they can no longer run as Tories. And then there’s the nuclear threat: if too many people vote against him, he could trigger a shock general election, with them losing all their seats in revenge. After me, the dluge the thought of any megalomaniac.

We see the battle unfold in arch-conservative newspapers, where MPs and ministers attack and counterattack. Obviously few defend their leader only the desperadoes, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Grant Shapps and Priti Patel, defectives who would be swept away by any newcomer. But all critics and loyalists grapple with the same difficult question: is there another point for Johnson? In the face of a perfect political storm, is it still the best way for them to save themselves and keep their seats?

What if they let him go, then what? Civil war? Disintegration? The former workers see their fate. They recognize a party gripped by ideologues and fanatics, just as Labor has been to varying degrees in the past. They recognize a party not only infiltrated but devoured by the Brexit party and all the viruses attached to their Brexit-mania. Moderate conservatives are largely driven out, even the most distinguished. Johnson was reluctant to join the Brexit side in the referendum, but once he helped win it by a hair, the party hired him as a jockey to push Brexit across the line , to do it. But here we are and Brexit seems not to be done after all. In what direction now, but chaos?

There’s a brokenness to everything they touch, an anti-midas touch. Pollsters tell me there’s no appetite in red or blue walls for their retro libertarian airs of deregulation: cut the green shit, forget the climate crisis and pollution, chop the Kitemarks and food standards. These wild things only excite conservative hardcore. But cultists dominate, so any leadership contestant will still have to cling to their obsessions with the free market and culture war.

This means that they will find it difficult to align themselves with the public, because ordinary British voters want what they have basically always wanted: rules, laws, regulations to keep them safe and leaders who can put them implemented. These Tories are as surly to voters as Michael Foot and Jeremy Corbyn once were.

Think carefully, says Johnson. Come up with something. So their latest genius idea is to target an imaginary Waitrose woman. You can see why, like under Johnson, the Tories have a huge problem with women, says YouGov’s Patrick English. Forty-five percent of women support Labour, only 29% the Conservatives. But everything about this last desperate ploy is wrong. Waitrose accounts for just 4.8% of grocery sales, and its customers don’t like to be class labeled and politically pigeonholed. The archetype, we are told, is called Catherine, so the party probably just lost a lot of Catherines too. And what about all non-Waitrose shoppers, especially those who have seen their Waitrose stores in Wolverhampton, Marlow, Scarborough and Stevenage close? Catherine won’t save them, and you must now assume that the hitherto lauded dark political skills of Johnson strategist Lynton Crosby won’t either. He’s dug Johnson before, but some holes are just too deep.

I may be wrong. How many times have Labor stood on the brink of overthrowing Tory hegemony, only to see the Tories run away with their ruthless survival instinct? But talk to people, read runes, feel the shifting ground. This time, the incompetence and breathtaking hubris of the ruling parties are weighed down by failing public services and a brutal cost-of-living crisis. I see no sign that these cultists know how to give up their alien beliefs to save themselves.