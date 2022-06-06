On Erdogan, the West and Greek-Turkish Relations

Let’s start with the national facts and figures to dispel the widely held wishful thinking that bets on the victory of the so-called opposition front in the upcoming elections.

Above all, the Ankara regime has so violated the constitution and the national and international laws in force that it does not have the luxury of losing the elections and simply handing over power to its successor. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his proxies could face multiple life sentences.

Thus, the regime has a multi-level strategy to win the elections.

First, electoral engineering ranges from the design of the entire electoral system including electoral bureaucracy, electoral districts, relevant laws and regulations.

The electoral bureaucracy will be of paramount importance. The appointment of pro-regime judges to the High Electoral Council (YSK) is in place. Council President Muharrem Akkaya is the top judge who pioneered the YSK’s decision to vote for the annulment in the first place of the Istanbul mayoral election won by opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu on 31 March 2019, acceding to the regime’s insane request.

The presidents of the electoral commissions will be composed of rank judges, all appointed by the regime. Thus, the ballot boxes and electoral commissions will be under the direct control of the regime.

On the other hand, the Council and the electoral commissions could reject candidates under any pretext, they could even reject substitutes to appoint in place of those rejected, thus leaving the opposition parties without candidates in many constituencies. , unable to nominate candidates in time, therefore unable to participate in the elections in a given constituency.

As for the counting of the votes, the Council joined forces with a public company specializing in defense and software, Havelsan! No crystal ball is needed to predict the likely outcome.

Second, the regime will do everything in its power to maintain and actually deepen the polarization of society and deepen the existing fault lines between secular citizens, Kurds and Gülenists. Suleyman Soylu’s continued presence in the Interior Ministry and the reappointment of Erdogan’s radical subordinate, Bekir Bozdag, to the Justice Ministry are strong assets for tightly controlling the system and the country. The regime’s semi-official armed bands will be ready to intervene on election days.

Third, the regime is aware of the low support it garners among Gen Zers, who are sensitive to climate change, environmental action, LGBT rights, animal rights, and more. of the Green Party must be understood. The impending social media censorship law should also be read in the same logic. Young people, like everywhere and with the main opposition figures, are very active on social networks.

Fourth, the regime has a solid rock of one-third of voters no matter what it says or does. The Erdogans party is still in the lead for voting intentions.

Fifthly, the election campaign will, once again, unfairly favor the regime, in the form of access to the main source of information for the Turks, the television channels.

Sixth, the disarray of the opposition front, whose anti-Kurdish genetics prohibit any strong common front. In this context, substantial pressure on the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) will continue unabated. The party still runs the risk of being banned. The impeachment procedure of 14 HDP deputies is pending in Parliament. One of the likely contenders, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will face huge odds to beat Erdogan in the second round as he may miss out on the Kurdish vote.

Finally, the issue of an internal conflict, as well as one or more external military adventures, will remain important, to galvanize national passions and to influence, frighten and manipulate voters, allowing in extremis or even the postponement of elections if the prospect of winning them becomes totally bleak.

It fits into the fate of Greek-Turkish relations, but before discussing it, it is worth pointing out Erdogan’s main headache: the dire state of Turkey’s poorly ranked economy. The economic situation is so bad that it has enormous potential to disrupt the flawless electoral engineering that is in place, cause snap elections, trigger social implosion and accelerate senseless foreign adventures.

All indicators are in the red, with the sole exception of the public debt-to-GDP ratio, which is only expected to reach 45% of GDP by the end of 2022. This means that Ankara still has ample room to borrow , whatever the loan. the costs are. The CDS of turkeys fluctuates around 700 points!

Overall, Turkey in mid-2022 is sailing into uncharted waters like never before in its 99-year republican history. The country is subject to internal and external convulsions, all man-made, that is, orchestrated and ill-conceived by the regime. In this sense, the Ankara regime is today an open security threat (just like the Moscow regime) not only for its neighbors and former allies but also for the country itself, judging by the extent of the institutional, human and environmental ruins.

It is within this overall security framework that Greek-Turkish interactions must be assessed.

Greece’s traditional rulebook regarding Turkey is no more. And that Turkey encompasses both the regime and the national opposition, which sometimes seem more papist than the pope. After all, challenging the sovereignty of certain Aegean islands or for that matter the thing called Blue Homeland, though now fully embraced by the regime, was not his achievement.

The policy of Turkey, Greece and Cyprus is not directed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but by the Security and Foreign Policy Council headed by Erdogan and which meets at the presidential mega-palace. Like all other public institutions, the ministry has become redundant and its meager calls for diplomatic action are never heard by the sole decision-maker, Erdogan.

Let’s turn to NATO and issues of collective security. Ankara is feeling the heat generated by efforts to establish a new security architecture in Greece, both bilaterally through the US-Greek Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement and multilaterally through the strengthening of Alexandroupoli and Souda Bay. The growing imbalance in air superiority and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ performance at DC added to simmering irritation that turned into open anger. (Erdogan’s parochial habit of taking umbrage and vengeance, now against Mitsotakis, should also not be taken lightly.) Erdogan and the Turkish establishment are now seizing the new role Greece is beginning to play on the NATO’s southeastern flank, where it is increasingly replacing Turkey.

Once again, Ankara’s isolation is the consequence of its sovereign decisions and no ally pushes or excludes Turkey, provided it respects shared principles and values. On the contrary, Western members of NATO are always ready to understand Ankara’s bellicose moves in the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria, calling them enigmatic legitimate security concerns to keep Turkey within the EU at all costs. Alliance. But it’s Ankara that gets away with it. Buying Russian S-400 missile systems, raising the bar with Greece, doubling down on Russia and the West on Ukraine aggression, blocking Finland and Sweden from joining for intolerable reasons are all independent choices.

Let’s hear what presidential hopeful Kilicdaroglu said last Thursday: [Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet] Bahceli also suggested leaving NATO. NATO is necessary for Turkey, but I would like to see how sincere they are as a government. The United States filled Greece with bases. Their goals are clear. Let them bring the closure of US military installations in Turkey to Parliament, we will support it with the spirit of Kuva-yi Milliye [nationalist forces during the 1920s liberation war]. He went on to reiterate his party’s policy in a written response to Erdogan’s question on Wednesday: Our position is very clear. It is imperative to increase the pressure in the Mediterranean and the Aegean. Took the ship, pulled it out, wish Biden would call me, that’s not the way. If you have heart, step on the occupied and armed islands. We will support!

These choices make Ankara an unreliable partner, if not a non-partner. Even the antediluvian Turkish raison d’etat no longer exists. The country is decoupling from its strategic partners, in fact it is becoming more and more de-Western.

Of course, the same goes for the prospects of EU membership. In a previous Kathimerini English Edition article, I discussed the futility of Turkey’s potential EU membership as a political tool for neighbors.

The first principle of democracies in foreign relations is dialogue, negotiation and respect for international law, without being naive about the limits of diplomatic action in the face of warring nations. The West bitterly feels the fiasco of the policy of appeasement and necessarily empowerment of the last three decades vis-à-vis Russia. It should not be reproduced with Ankara.

Today, the antagonism is not and should not be between nationalisms but between democracies and non-democracies. The same goes for the norms, standards, principles and values ​​that still have meaning for democracies while they are intentionally rejected by others in the name of their undemocratic rule.

Cengiz Aktar is Professor of Political Science at the Faculty of Turkish Studies and Modern Asian Studies of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. His latest book Le Malaise Turc was published in November in France.