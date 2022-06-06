Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will attend G20 meeting in Indonesia after meeting Joko Widodo





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will attend the G20 meeting in Indonesia later this year, despite the Russian Embassy’s announcement that President Vladimir Putin was planning to attend. Key points: The annual meeting of the world’s 20 largest economies will be held in Bali this year

The annual meeting of the world’s 20 largest economies will be held in Bali this year Some member countries have asked Indonesia not to invite Mr Putin due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Some member countries have asked Indonesia not to invite Mr Putin due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine Mr Albanese says ‘the work of the G20 is essential at this time’ Albanese said he would attend the annual meeting of leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies, to be held in Bali this year, during his first bilateral visit abroad as prime minister. It comes as many G20 member countries are calling on Indonesia not to invite Mr Putin over its invasion of Ukraine. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison had urged Indonesia to reject Mr Putin’s presence, saying it would be “a step too far”. “I [will attend] because the work of the G20 is essential in this time of global economic uncertainty,” Albanese said in a brief speech alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “It will be by working with Indonesia that we will most effectively address the many challenges we face in navigating the post-COVID global economic recovery. “I will work closely with President Widodo to help make the summit a success. And we discussed that this morning.” Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms he will attend this year’s G20 summit in November. Mr Albanese said revitalizing trade relations with the world’s fourth most populous country was a priority for his government. “Australia’s relationship with Indonesia is one of our most important,” he said. “We are bound not only by geography, but we are bound by choice.” He said his government would work with Australian pension funds to explore investment opportunities in the country. Albanese pledged an additional $470 million over four years for bilateral and regional overseas development assistance programs in Southeast Asia. “We will appoint a dedicated high-level roving regional envoy,” he said. “We will also establish a South East Asia office in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to provide whole-of-government coordination of Australian efforts in the region.” Earlier, Mr Albanese was greeted at Bogor Palace, just outside Jakarta, by Mr Widodo and a ceremonial guard. He planted a tree with the Indonesian leader before the couple set off for a brief bike ride in the palace grounds.

Job 45 months ago 45 minutes ago Monday, June 6, 2022 at 6:05 AM , updated 11 mins ago 11 minutes ago Monday, June 6, 2022 at 6:39 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-06/anthony-albanese-will-attend-g20-despite-vladimir-putin-going/101129706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos