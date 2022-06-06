The Secret Service warned Pence’s chief of staff that Trump’s attack would incite violence against the vice president





President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the campaign rally in Minneapolis [Credit: AP Photo/Jim Mone]

In a stunning report last Friday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that on January 5, 2021, the day before the fascist attack on Capitol Hill, Vice President Mike Pences, Chief of Staff Marc Short, contacted the senior Secret Service agent in charge of Pence’s security to warn him that President Donald Trump was going to publicly turn on the vice president.

That trick, Short warned Senior Secret Service Agent Tim Giebels, could pose a security risk to Pence. The Times wrote that it was the only time during his tenure as vice president that Pences’ chief of staff had warned the Secret Service of a potential threat against his boss.

In other words, for not going along with Trump’s dictatorial plan, Short feared that Pence would be attacked by Trump, with the potential threat of violence against his boss. Shorts’ fears were obviously valid and well-founded.

Less than a day after Short warned Giebels, hundreds of pro-Trump militia elements, Republican activists, white supremacists and other reactionaries stormed the Capitol in an attempt to kidnap and kill politicians, including Pence, for refusing to unconstitutionally nullify the election of Joe Biden and install Trump as president-dictator.

That Trump was painting a target on Pence for his militia supporters was evident from the speech he gave on the day of the attack. Speaking from the Ellipse outside the White House, Trump issued a call to action for his militia supporters, some of whom, like the Oath Keepers, had heavily armed quick reaction forces stationed in outside Washington DC He said, Mike Pence is going to have to come for us, and if he doesn’t, it will be a sad day for our country. Because you have sworn to uphold our Constitution.

Following Trump’s speech and after Pence refused to reject voters in the state of Arizona, Trump tweeted that Pence lacked the guts to do what should have been done. That message spread like wildfire among pro-Trump elements, who at the time were swarming deliberately understaffed and undermanned police lines outside the Capitol. As Proud Boy, Oath Keeper and III Percenter Fascists stormed the building looking for targets, hundreds more chanted, Hang Mike Pence! while a gallows was erected on the grounds of the Capitol.

The fact that Short warned the Secret Service of potential violence against Pence because of Trump further demolishes any claim that the attack on the Capitol was unplanned or not the result of a deliberate conspiracy staged from the White House itself. same. The January 6 attack on the Capitol was not a spontaneous riot that got out of hand. It was the culmination of multifaceted efforts by Trump and his Republican allies, including in the police, military and intelligence apparatus, to overthrow constitutional democracy in the United States.

While the vice president’s role in the Electoral College certification process is purely ceremonial, Trump and his allies, such as coup lawyer John Eastman, have argued in the months since Trump’s defeat. Trump on Nov. 3 that Pence had the power to dismiss voters who had previously been certified by states.

Although Pence didn’t follow Trump’s plan, it wasn’t because he opposed Trump’s efforts to stay in power. After Trump’s election defeat, Pence instructed his general counsel, Greg Jacob, to draft a memorandum explaining what his powers were during the certification process. That memo did not explicitly state that Pence had no role in certifying voters, even though it does.

That Trump was eager for violence to be inflicted on Pence for his disloyalty to the future Fuhrer was made clear in a separate Times report published the previous week. In that report, the Times revealed that as the Capitol was under siege and Pence was evacuated by Secret Service agents, Trump, watching as his fascist foot soldiers stormed the Capitol on his behalf, complained that Pence was secured by Secret Service agents. .

The Times wrote that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to an account given to the Jan. 6 special committee, heard Trump say something to the effect that, perhaps, Mr. Pence should be hanged. .

The account was confirmed by a Meadows assistant, Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified three times before the committee after receiving a subpoena.

The Habermans report is part of a new book she has written, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which is due out in October, likely after the Jan. 6 select committee releases its preliminary report. on the failed coup. . For the first time since last July, the congressional body investigating Trump’s coup will hold public hearings to report its findings, starting this week, June 9.

Short, who has previously testified before the committee, will likely be one of the witnesses at one of six scheduled television hearings. While the select committee declined to name all of the witnesses who will appear, the committee has already called more than 1,000 people for depositions and interviews, some of which will be revealed publicly for the first time this month.

Someone who won’t appear in public hearings will be a high-profile Trump co-conspirator, former Trump trade adviser and co-author of a plan for state legislatures to overturn election results in major Battlefield States, nicknamed the Green Bay SweepPeter Navarro. Navarro was indicted last Friday by a federal grand jury for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the select committee.

Navarro is only the second high-level Trump co-conspirator, after former fascist White House adviser Steve Bannon, to be indicted by the Justice Department for refusing to comply with the committees’ request. Both Navarro and Bannon have invoked executive privilege to justify their refusal to cooperate with what they claim is an illegitimate committee. Both men publicly bragged about their plan to keep Trump in power by using congressional Republicans, aided by Trump’s mob, to delay certification.

While announcing charges against Navarro, the DoJ revealed that it would not pursue similar charges against Meadows and Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, despite the fact that the two also refused to cooperate with the committee.

more on this topic

Trump and the danger of fascism in America

The fascist uprising in Washington DC is a turning point in the political history of the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/06/06/lsoy-j06.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos