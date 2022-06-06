Pak Minister Says Imran Khan Will Be Arrested When Bail Expires; PML-N chief says ex-PM, his wife stole millions





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be arrested after the expiry of the three-week transit bond granted to him last week.

Sanaullah said on Sunday that security guards outside Khans Bani Gala’s residence would be the ones to arrest him. The former Pakistani prime minister was granted a three-week transit bond against a bond of 50,000 Pakistani rupees, days before his planned long march to Islamabad.

Imran Khan has been charged with rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks on the federation. There are at least 15 complaints filed against him.

How can one become the leader of a political party in a democratic society that incites the people and ignores moral and democratic values, calling his opponents traitors? Sanaullah was quoted by The News International news agency. He, however, said security will be provided to Imran Khan upon his return to Islamabad.

Another Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) leader has claimed that the trio of Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi stole billions during Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf rule (PTI) under Imran Khan.

Imran Khan granted aid worth 320 million Pakistani rupees to husband of Ahsan Jamil Gujjar Farah under an amnesty program, PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarar has said as quoted by the Express Tribune. He also released an audio tape to back up his claims where a discussion between a business tycoon and his daughter, revealing how Farah demanded gifts for the ex-first lady, was recorded.

The Express Tribune report said Tarar alleged the business tycoon and his daughter were asked to send the gifts to Bibi because she was instrumental in removing locks on a project site and removing a report against the businessman. Farah Gogi also reportedly rejected a three-carat diamond and instead demanded a five-carat diamond in exchange for her services.

The authenticity of the audio tape has not been verified by News18.

The audio tape, according to the news agency, also contained a passage where Gogi allegedly promised to pave the way for other projects in which the business mogul was likely to invest.

The businessman was later revealed to be real estate tycoon Malik Riaz who refuted the audio tape and said technologies such as deep forgeries may have been used to attack him.

(with contributions from Express Tribune and The News International)

