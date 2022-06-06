Latest from Donald Trump: Former Prime Minister may soon announce his 2024 run





GOP Congressman Calls Trump Impeachment Conservative Vote

Donald Trump may soon announce his 2024 presidential candidacy, his advisers have said.

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to the former president, told NBC News that Mr Trump should start building his supporter base while “it’s still fresh in people’s minds”.

“I think there is clarity about his intentions [is important] so he can start building this operation while it’s still fresh in people’s minds and they’re still active, a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action,” Miller said. .

Another adviser said Mr Trump should wait until after US midterms, but given his lack of impulse control he is likely to launch “as soon as possible”.

According to the report, two people close to the former president were asked to consider July 4 as a date for a possible announcement, but Mr Miller added that it was “not true” that the day had been set aside. “even unofficially, for a launch”.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis swept a mock poll for 2024 presidential candidates at a conference in Colorado on Saturday, beating Mr Trump.

View latest update 1654497946 Poll suggests 70% of Americans prioritize laws reducing gun violence

Amid rising incidents of mass shootings, seven in 10 Americans believe new legislation reducing gun violence should take priority over protecting gun rights, according to a new poll.

According to the ABC/Ipsos poll, 29% of respondents said gun rights should be a higher priority than reducing gun violence in the United States.

The poll also found that only 37% approve of President Joe Bidens’ handling of the economic recovery.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 07:45

1654495411Biden scrambles to avoid Summit of the Americas flop

When leaders meet at the Summit of the Americas this week, the focus is likely to shift away from political issues related to migration, climate change and runaway inflation.

With Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador leading a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the host United States’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, experts say the he event could turn into an embarrassment for US President Joe Biden.

The real question is why the Biden administration hasn’t done its homework, said Jorge Castaeda, a former Mexican foreign minister who now teaches at New York University.

As the Biden administration insists the Los Angeles president will lay out his vision for a sustainable, resilient and equitable future for the hemisphere, Castaeda said it’s clear from last-minute wrangling over the guest list that Latin America is not a priority for the American president.

Biden hopes to avoid Summit of the Americas flop in Los Angeles

When leaders meet this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to shift away from political issues such as migration, climate change and inflation and instead on something on which Hollywood Thrives: Red Carpet Drama

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 07:03

1654495231Shooting survivor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for gun control push

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has ripped Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for attacking survivors to raise money.

The congresswoman wrote to Mr. Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, which organizes marches after the Uvalde shooting where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

I heard you and your daughters are being funded to come to town this week to once again try to manipulate some of my weak and gutless colleagues into voting for gun control that will violate our freedoms and will leave Americans helpless, Ms. Greene tweeted at Hogg on Sunday.

I’m more interested in protecting children and meeting common-sense people who are looking for reasonable solutions to prevent children from dying, Hogg retorted.

I don’t really have time to help you go viral to attack survivors so you can fundraise.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 07:00

1654491405Trump backs Kevin McCarthy despite leaked audio

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, alongside a handful of other candidates, for the 2022 midterms.

The approval comes just two days before a nonpartisan primary in California’s 20th congressional district, where the top two candidates will face off in a one-on-one battle in November.

He is heard saying he will urge the president to step down and may even support attempts to impeach him.

Mr. McCarthy, meanwhile, sent a letter through his attorney to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol Riots, explaining why he would not comply with his subpoena.

Other candidates endorsed by Mr. Trump on Sunday included California Rep. Darrell Issa, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds in Iowa.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 05:56

1654490727Trump calls Paul Ryan a pathetic loser

Former President Donald Trump has furiously attacked his former ally, Paul Ryan, over the continued support of former House Speakers for Republicans who voted for his second impeachment.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Trump condemned Mr Ryan for his opposition to attempts by former presidents to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Has anyone noticed that Fox News got lame (bad!) when weak RINO Paul Ryan, who is despised in the great state of Wisconsin for being a pathetic loser, went to the Fox Board[?] Mr. Trump wrote.

They won’t even talk about a patently rigged 2020 presidential election, he added, before calling on Mr Ryan to be removed from the Fox Corps board.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 05:45

Election of 16544900782024: DeSantis beats Trump in mock poll

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis swept a mock poll for the 2024 presidential candidates, beating former President Donald Trump, at a conference in Colorado on Saturday.

As many as 71% of Western Conservative summit attendees endorsed Mr. DeSantis as a potential nominee, while 67% endorsed Mr. Trump.

The mock poll was conducted based on an endorsement system, where participants were allowed to vote for more than one candidate, Fox News reported.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 05:34

1654487157

Welcome to The Independents live blog on all things Donald Trump and politics in the United States.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar6 June 2022 04:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-today-president-2024-elections-b2094561.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

