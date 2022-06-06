Boris Jonson latest: PM will face vote of no confidence today, says Graham Brady





Boris Johnson will not face a leadership vote, says Dominic Raab Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence today, Sir Graham Brady has announced. The Chairman of the 1922 Committee made the announcement this morning, stating: The 15 per cent threshold. 100 of the parliamentary party asking for a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. He added that the vote will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. today, with ballots being counted immediately afterwards and an announcement made afterwards of the result. It comes as nearly 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the Prime Minister to step down amid fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown. Former minister Jesse Norman also penned a strongly worded letter withdrawing his support for the Prime Minister pointing to the Sue Gray report in addition to the party’s lack of sense of mission under Boris Johnson. Key points Show last update



1654501542 Watch: Graham Brady confirms Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence Graham Brady confirms that Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 8:45 a.m. 1654500749 No-confidence vote has a chance to end months of speculation, says No 10 A spokesman for No 10 said: Tonight is an opportunity to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move forward, respecting the priorities of the people. The Prime Minister welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they are united and focused on the issues that matter to voters, there is no political force more formidable . According to Sir Graham Brady, Boris Johnson wanted the vote to be done as quickly as possible. A vote will take place today around 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with an announcement of the result to be made later. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 08:32 1654500590 Some MPs withheld their letters so as not to disrupt Jubilee celebrations, suggests Sir Graham Brady Some MPs withheld their letters of no-confidence to the Prime Minister until after the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, Sir Graham Brady has suggested. Asked when the threshold was crossed, Sir Graham Brady replied: It is complicated as some colleagues have specifically requested that it not be before the end of the Jubilee celebrations. A reporter suggested in response that some MPs had backdated their letters so as not to disrupt Jubilee celebrations, to which Sir Brady said: That’s not a bad description of what was happening. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 8:29 a.m. 1654500261 Threshold reached yesterday, confirms Sir Graham Brady Sir Graham Brady is now live outside Parliament to make an announcement on the vote of no confidence. He confirmed that the threshold for a vote of no confidence had been reached yesterday (Sunday). To survive the vote triggered amid intense anger over the Partygate scandal, the Prime Minister will need to secure the support of 50% of his colleagues in a secret ballot. In an email to Tory MPs, Tory 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady said the vote would take place between 6pm and 8pm on Monday in the House of Commons. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PENNSYLVANIA) Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 8:24 a.m. 1654499823 JUST IN: PM will face a vote of confidence Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence today, Sir Graham Brady has confirmed. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 8:17 a.m. 1654498842 The Conservative Party is spoiled for choice for new leaders Sir Roger Gale, Tory MP for North Thanet, said the party was spoiled for choice when it came to options for a new leader, as Boris Johnson faced the possibility of a vote of no confidence. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knows who he would back to replace the Prime Minister, Sir Roger said: I haven’t exercised my judgment yet as I don’t know precisely who is going to stand. I know that we have very good alternatives to the Prime Minister, so we are not short of choices. There is a list of people, and you know her as well as I do, who are likely to come forward. In my opinion, any of these people would make a better prime minister than the one we have now and, as I said, I think we are spoiled for choice. There are some very safe pairs of hands out there. I won’t name names because by the time I do it will be assumed that I am supporting this person. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 08:00 1654498505 Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thought it was “likely there would be a vote of confidence”. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now said there is likely to be a vote of no confidence. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Javid said: “My understanding is probably not much more than yours because you will probably know, or many of your viewers will know, that to have what is called the vote of trust, it takes at least 54 of my colleagues to write to Sir Graham Brady asking for one. “Now, will that happen? I don’t know. It’s a decision of my colleagues. I think it’s likely that something like that will happen. “But that’s not something I could tell you definitively. “But that’s not what I think the country really needs,” he added. “I hope there isn’t – you have to be prepared, but I think what the country wants is for the government to get on with it and focus on the job at hand, which we are.” Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 7:55 a.m. 1654498015 BREAKING: Another Tory MP publicly calls on Boris Johnson to quit Tory MP Jesse Norman has called on the MP to resign amid fallout from the Sue Gray report. In a strongly worded letter posted on social media this morning, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire called the Prime Minister’s claim that he was vindicated by the Sue Gray report preposterous. Under you, the government seems to lack a sense of mission. It has a large majority, but no long-term plan, Mr Norman said. He added: The people are crying out for good government and leadership that is warm, committed, unifying and constructive, serving a vision that everyone can believe in. The former minister said he notified Sir Graham Brady of his withdrawal of support for the Prime Minister. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 7:46 a.m. 1654497342 Don’t waste time and energy looking back, minister tells Tory backbenchers Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay has warned Tory MPs not to spoil the government’s progress in dealing with the fallout from the pandemic with a leadership challenge to Boris Johnson. Writing on the ConservativeHome website, Mr Barclay said the next general election would not be decided by the Sue Gray report and urged MPs not to ‘waste time and energy looking back and looking back’. inside, to talk about ourselves”. “The parliamentary majority we hold is incredibly rare. To waste time now pursuing internal factionalisation would be indefensible for many members of our party – given how hard they have worked to achieve this majority,” he said. declared. “The problems we face are not easy to solve. Democracies around the world are currently facing similar challenges. But under the leadership of Boris Johnson, our jobs plan shows how we are navigating through these global challenges . “To halt this progress now would be inexcusable for many of those who first lent us their vote in the last general election and want to see our Prime Minister deliver the promised changes for their communities.” < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AP) Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 7:35 a.m. 1654496442 BREAKING: Possible threshold for vote of no confidence will be reached, says Sajid Javid Health Minister Sajid Javid said it was possible the threshold of letters to be submitted would trigger a vote of confidence. Mr Javid said he believed the country did not need a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson, but admitted it was possible the 54 letters submitted to Sir Graham Brady could be reached. Asked about the possibility of a vote as pressure from backbench rebels mounts, Mr Javid told Sky News: I don’t know that’s the honest answer, nobody knows at this stage, except my colleague Sir Graham Brady. We know that a number of colleagues have gone public asking for such a vote. I think it’s possible but I don’t know. Thomas KingleyJune 6, 2022 07:20

