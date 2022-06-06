Capitol Attack Committee to Unveil New Evidence Against Trump in Public Hearings | Attack on the United States Capitol





The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack will unveil new evidence in Watergate-style public hearings next week showing that Donald Trump and his top aides acted with corrupt intent to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The panel intends to use the hearings as its primary method of exposing potential crimes by Trump as he seeks to overturn the 2020 election results, the sources said, in what could be a legal and political moment treacherous for the former president.

As the Justice Department conducts parallel investigations into the Capitol attack, the select committee hopes the unpublished evidence will leave an indelible mark on the American public as to the extent to which Trump attempted to return to the Oval Office.

They are important in setting a record for posterity, but they are also important in making the American public realize the direct threat we had from the highest levels of government to illegitimately install a losing president, Norman Ornstein , political scientist and emeritus scholar. at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, said of the hearings.

The panels’ ambitions for the hearings are two-fold, the sources said: present the basis for alleging that Trump broke the law and place the attack on Capitol Hill within a larger context of efforts to overturn the election, with the involvement of former presidents as a common thread. At their heart, the hearings aim to distill thousands of communications between top Trump White House aides and operatives outside the administration and Trump campaign into a compelling narrative of events about the events of Jan. 6, it said. the sources.

In order to tell this story, the sources said, the select committee intends to ask its lead investigative attorneys to reveal previously secret White House recordings, photos and videos that will be shown, in real time, for vividly illustrate the live testimonies.

During the inaugural hearing at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Panels Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chairman Liz Cheney are likely to deliver opening arguments, outline a roadmap for the hearings and give a overview of the events of January 6 and previous events. weeks.

The panel will likely focus on big themes for the next four hearings, such as how Trump used bogus voter fraud allegations to undermine the 2020 election and future races, and how he tried to use false voters to trick Congress into returning him to office. .

House investigators are also likely to focus on how Trump pivoted directly to congressional certification of Jan. 6 and not December deadlines for states to certify their voters as an inflection point, and how his actions led directly to covert maneuvers by militias and far-right groups.

The panel is then likely to save its most explosive revelations for the final prime-time hearing, where select committee members Adam Kinzinger and Elaine Luria are expected to review Trump’s actions and inactions as they go. of the January 6 attack.

The House Select Committee meets to consider a vote recommending contempt of Congress charges for Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro, March 28. Photography: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The list of witnesses has not yet been finalized, the sources said, but is expected to include top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, aides to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, and people with direct knowledge of the activities of the militias on 6 January.

From a legal perspective, the panel has previously alleged in court filings that Trump and his outside counsel, John Eastman, violated several federal laws to overturn the 2020 election result, including obstructing Congress and defrauding the United States.

The select committee hopes that by revealing new evidence during the hearings, the sources said, it can convince the American public and potentially the Justice Department beyond a reasonable doubt that the former president violated the laws for undo his 2020 election defeat.

Highlights of the evidence already public include the revelation that Eastman, Trump’s outside legal counsel, admitted to Pences attorney Greg Jacob that his plan to obstruct Congress on January 6 was illegal, but pursued him anyway.

The internal White House calendar for Jan. 6 that the select committee obtained through the National Archives, meanwhile, showed that Trump would have known he had no intention of marching with the crowd toward the Capitol when he falsely promised it at the Ellipse rally.

House investigators are in many ways presenting their case to the American public, the sources said, because it is uncertain whether the panel will refer criminal charges to federal prosecutors, given that they do not bind the Department of Justice, which has the sole power to file charges.

But that quest will come with its own challenges, and perhaps the biggest difficulty for the panels is not so much whether they can show wrongdoing by Trump and his top advisers, but whether it can bring Republican voters and independent to care about.

Repeated delays in holding the hearings allowed House investigators to complete most of the evidence-gathering they intended to conduct (the committee originally planned to hold them in the spring, then April, then in May and now in June).

The committee’s lawyer recently told a witness who had helped the investigation for months that he did not expect to ask for more help, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. We’re pretty much done, the attorney told this particular witness.

But the consequence of the decision to delay the start of public hearings and the constant leaking of news from the investigation is that it could have caused a fatigue on January 6 that Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill intend to avoid. arm to defend Trump.

Congress’s staunchest defending former presidents and top Republicans led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are planning aggressive counter-programming at public hearings that brand the panel as partisan, according to party aides.

The Republican National Committee also released a one-page memo with talking points, Vox reported earlier, asking that Trump’s surrogates attack the investigation as rigged, even though several federal courts have ruled that the investigation was rigged. investigation was fully legitimate.

Overcoming counterprogramming to reach Republican and independent voters could pose a challenge, panel members discussed privately. After all, the sources said, the panel is not trying to convince Democrats of Trump’s role in the attack on Capitol Hill.

The prospect of collective public exhaustion over news related to Jan. 6, with each new revelation seeming more shocking than the last, also appears to have prompted the select committee to cut its June hearing schedule from eight to now six.

According to a draft schedule reviewed by the Guardian and first published last week, the panel plans to hold only the first and last hearings on June 9 and June 23 in prime time at 8 p.m. The other four on the 13th, 15th, 16th and 21st will be at 10 a.m.

Still, the select committee’s target audience is not Republicans but swing voters, Ornstein said. I don’t expect Republicans who believe the election was stolen will change their minds. But it’s about other voters and whether it’s going to shake up the Democratic base to understand what’s at stake.

