Australian leader’s visit strengthens ties with Indonesia

JAKARTA Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday sought to move beyond the regional issues that have been a key part of his overseas travels by stressing the importance of strengthening economic ties with neighboring Indonesia.

The visit was only Albanese’s second travel abroad since his inauguration two weeks ago and stresses the importance Australia attaches to its sometimes rocky relationship with Indonesia, its nearest large neighbour.

Albanese spoke of the importance of expanding the two countries’ trade and investment relations, stressing their ambition to make better use of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also discussed Australia’s proposal for a $200 million climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia.

After meeting Widodo, Albanese told a joint press conference that Indonesia is on its way to becoming one of the top five economies in the world.

Realizing our investment relationship is a priority for my government,” Albanese said, and that is why we plan to work with Indonesia to realize the potential of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

It also offered Australian assistance to help design and build the Indonesian capital that is being relocated from Jakarta to the island of Borneo and pledged to provide an additional $470 million within four years to support bilateral and regional development assistance programs in Southeast Asia.

But he did not raise the thorny issue in which his Indonesian counterpart, President Joko Widodo, during a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last October, has expressed concern after Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. announced a trilateral security agreement, dubbed AUKUS, under which Australia would acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Widodo said the deal could trigger an arms race.

Some ASEAN countries fear the pact could escalate tensions in hotspots such as the South China Sea. The US nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the UK has also angered China, which claims most of the disputed South China Sea and warned the pact would threaten regional stability. .

Quadruple group countries Australia, Japan, the United States and India said in March they opposed any unilateral use of force to change the status quo in their region. Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised new concerns about China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

When asked if AUKUS would be discussed during the Albanians’ visit, Santo Darmosumarto, director of East Asian and Pacific affairs for Indonesia’s foreign ministry, said the country aims to diversify its relations with Australia focusing on different subjects than those raised above.

Previously focused on defense and security, Darmosumarto told a pre-visit briefing that his government recognizes the extent of its partnership with Australia, including economic cooperation and people-to-people relations, which appear to dominate cooperation between the two countries.

The IA-CEPA, which came into force in 2020, has not been effectively implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the increase in trade between countries by around 70% in the last year , said Darmosumarto.

Albanese arrived in Jakarta on Sunday and is accompanied on the three-day trip by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and several business leaders.

Indonesia will chair the Group of 20 largest economies this year and ASEAN next year. Albanese said he will attend the November G-20 summit in Bali. People wondered if he would after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be there.

I did so because the work of the G-20 is essential in this time of global economic uncertainty, Albanese said. I will work closely with President Widodo to contribute to the success of the summit.

During the visit, Albanese is due to meet ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi on Monday to discuss Australia’s commitment to Southeast Asia and the centrality of ASEAN. Before returning to Canberra on Tuesday, Albanese plans to visit Makassar, the capital of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province.

Although Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is often touted as one of Australia’s most important neighbors and strategic allies, the relationship has had its ups and downs. Recent disagreements over key issues include allegations of wiretapping by the Australian Signals Directorate to monitor the private phone calls of then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, his wife and other senior officials, the use capital punishment by Indonesia against Australian drug traffickers and human trafficking cases. .