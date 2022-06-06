Imran Khan removal exposes shortcomings in journalism – Technical





Pakistan’s brief history of independence over the past 75 years has been marked by continuous political turmoil. From martial law under General Zia-ul-Haq which aimed to de-secularize the country with oppressive religious ideologies to the corrupt establishment of Benazir Bhuttos which allegedly stole $1.5 billion, the republic of Pakistan has never not yet experienced political and economic stability.

In recent events, the government of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was overthrown in a vote of no confidence held in the National Assembly of Pakistan. Members of Khan’s own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), veered into opposition in order to achieve the majority needed to depose the prime minister under the pretense of blaming Khan’s government for the poor decisions of foreign policy and economic collapse. Khan was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and leader of the opposition. Despite Khan’s impeachment, he is the country’s popular voice and he has used this to his advantage by citing political greed, corruption and US-backed regime change as the main sources of the vote of no confidence.

Since then, Pakistani citizens have taken to the streets to stage mass protests; tens of thousands of people attended peaceful protests in cities and towns alike. Even overseas Pakistanis have voiced their disapproval of the vote of no confidence which they say was made possible by corruption in demanding immediate free and fair elections and stopping remittances which are piling up into the billions dollars per year and are needed to support the local economy.

Personally, I have no interest in defending Khan’s allegations of an American plot for regime change or his untimely visit to Moscow which paints Pakistan as a supporter of Russia’s inhumane war in Ukraine at all the international community. Instead, I want to focus on journalism. I write for a student newspaper, and despite having no formal training in the discipline of journalism, the staff technical manual thoroughly guides its editors and editorial board on the practice of journalism ethics, the process of writing and the importance of journalistic integrity. Whether it’s an article highlighting a professor-led protest for tougher vaccine guidelines or covering the platforms of Atlanta’s mayoral candidates, we strive to examine a potential story from different angles and to eliminate personal biases to provide a journal that best serves our student body. So when I see respected journalists who have enjoyed illustrious careers spanning decades reporting on the situation in Pakistan with such limited nuance and political bias, I am forced to wonder how many other marginalized communities and their opinions felt buried under a mass media focused on erasing the truth. of their proverbial feathers?

As a Pakistani-American, I am far too removed from the day-to-day politics of Pakistan. However, the current political situation in the country has caught the attention of people around the world. I didn’t want to trust the memes and out-of-context clips circulating in many WhatsApp group chats I was a part of, so I turned to news giants like The New York Times and The Washington Post for more information. information. What I found were grandiose statements offering political parallels between Imran Khan and Donald Trump regarding his decision to dissolve Pakistan’s parliament and demanding the support of the country’s Supreme Court to avoid the vote of no confidence. . These writers, many of whom are American and European, can get the benefit of the doubt because they lack expertise in the field and do not understand the deep-rooted corruption in Pakistani politics or the dynamics that led President Alvi to back Khan and to dissolve the National Assembly. But when you see esteemed Pakistani journalists like Hamid Mir offering similar shots in cheeky opinion pieces with no context and the omission of key facts, it’s no surprise to see Western journalists following suit.

Mr Mir blamed Khan for creating a constitutional and economic crisis in the country and expressed support for the opposition’s completely above ground actions to oust Khan using constitutional methods. What he failed to mention is the political dynasty created by the Sharif family that emboldens and enables Pakistan’s highly corrupt political establishment. Regardless of their views on Khan and his government, journalists like Mr. Mir cannot in good conscience support the actions of the Sharif clan and portray them as constitutional and democratic heroes when their past actions have signaled anything but. Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is free on bail; the leader of a sovereign and democratic nation has been charged with embezzling public funds for the benefit of his business and his family. Shehbaz Sharif’s brother and former PML leader Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison for money laundering and tax evasion. Similarly, the son of Shehbazs Sharifs and current chief minister of Punjab province, has been charged with money laundering by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). All this to say that if the rule of propensity is to be invoked, then the corruption under the Sharif government will continue and the economic collapse Khan has been accused of will only get worse due to the corporate greed of the Sharif family. .

Others criticized Khan’s claims of a US-backed regime change plot for the outcome of his downfall. In fact, I am one of those people. However, to credit the Khans’ claims as the sole benefactors of sowing anti-American sentiment in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani people is a ridiculous offer. Anti-American rhetoric can only be attributed to past actions of the US government and no one else. The drone warfare waged by former Presidents Bush and Obama inhumanely killed between 500 and 1,000 civilians, about 200 of whom are believed to be children according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. I don’t think these families need Khan to remind them of their dislike of American presidents and their deadly toys. During the administration of General Pervez Musharraf, it was revealed that President Bush had threatened to quote, Bombing Pakistan in the Stone Age, if the country did not comply with aiding the military intervention of states United in Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks. Thousands of Afghan and Pakistani soldiers have sacrificed their lives to support a war for fear of reprisals from a global superpower. President Biden’s disastrous evacuation efforts allowed Afghanistan to succumb to Taliban rule, created a refugee crisis whose burden will be borne by neighboring countries, and destabilized the Pakistan-Afghan border for decades to come. . For civilians facing the brunt of these military tragedies, distrust of US policies rooted in imperialist ideology need hardly be emphasized by Imran Khan.

I don’t know what the next steps will be for the Khans party and what counter tactics will be deployed by PML. What I do know is that Pakistani democracy is only as strong as its practices; free and fair elections must be guaranteed immediately to allow Pakistani citizens to engage in essential civic freedom and voice their opinions regarding the leadership of the country. The United States should support this effort to maintain its position as a leading nation that values ​​public opinion and protects institutional democracy abroad. And journalists should broaden their horizons by letting go of their biases to uphold the very journalistic integrity that the general public relies on to be well-informed.

