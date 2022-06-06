Muslim nations slam India for insulting remarks about Islam – CBS17.com

NEW DELHI (AP) India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after senior officials from the ruling Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet, prompting accusations of blasphemy in some Arab countries which left New Delhi struggling to contain the damage Falling.

At least five Arab countries lodged formal protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly on Monday to comments by two prominent Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons. Anger spilled onto social media and calls to boycott Indian products surfaced in some Arab countries.

The controversial remarks follow growing violence targeting India’s Muslim minority led by Hindu nationalists who have been emboldened by Modi’s regular silence on such attacks since his first election in 2014.

Over the years, Indian Muslims have often been targeted for everything from their food and dress style to interfaith marriages. Watch groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that the attacks could intensify.

Rights groups have also accused the ruling Modis party of looking the other way and sometimes allowing hate speech against Muslims, who make up 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people, but who are still large enough to be the second largest Muslim population of any nation.

Modi’s party denies the charges, but Indian Muslims say the attacks on them and their faith have become relentless.

Anger has been growing since last week after the two spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, made speculative remarks that were seen as an insult to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha. .

The Modis party took no action against them until Sunday, when a sudden chorus of diplomatic outrage began with Qatar and Kuwait summoning their Indian ambassadors to protest. The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal and issued a rare statement saying it strongly denounces insulting any religious figure,” a move that was welcomed by both Qatar and Kuwait.

Later, Saudi Arabia and Iran also filed complaints with India, and the Jeddha-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, said the remarks came against a backdrop increased hatred and abuse of Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims.

New Delhi has so far made no comment on the protests from Muslim nations, but India’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed the OIC’s comments as unwarranted and narrow-minded. On Sunday, India’s embassies in Qatar and Doha issued a statement saying that the views expressed against the Prophet and Islam were not those of the Indian government but those of fringe elements. Both statements indicate that strong action has already been taken against those who have made derogatory remarks.

Critics from Muslim countries, however, were harsh, indicating that insulting the Prophet Muhammad was a red line.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said it expected a public apology from the Indian government and Kuwait warned that if the comments went unpunished, India would see an increase in extremism and hatred. The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman has described the Modis party’s obscene rudeness towards Islam as a form of warfare. And Riyadh said the comments were insulting and called for respect for beliefs and religions.

The remarks made by Sharma on a TV show in India and Jindal in a tweet risk damaging India’s ties with Arab countries.

India has close ties with the wealthy emirates of Qatar and Kuwait, which rely on millions of migrant workers from India and elsewhere in South Asia to serve their tiny local populations and keep the machines of life running. daily. India also depends on the oil-rich Arab Gulf states to fuel its energy-thirsty economy.

The remarks also angered India’s big rival and neighbor Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned an Indian diplomat and conveyed Islamabad’s strong condemnation’, a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the comments were hurtful and that India under Modi is flouting the religious freedoms and persecutes Muslims. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that the Indian government should not allow such fanatics to insult…Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.

Anti-Muslim sentiments and attacks grew across India under Modi. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India was seeing an increase in attacks on people and places of worship, prompting a response from New Delhi that called the comments misinformed.

More recently, religious tensions have escalated after some Hindu groups went to a local court in the northern city of Varanasi to seek permission to pray at a 17th-century mosque, claiming it was built in tearing down a temple. Critics say these tensions have been further heightened by Indian TV presenters in heated debates.

Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Munir Ahmad and Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed to this report.