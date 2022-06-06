Politics
Muslim nations slam India for insulting remarks about Islam – CBS17.com
NEW DELHI (AP) India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim countries after senior officials from the ruling Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet, prompting accusations of blasphemy in some Arab countries which left New Delhi struggling to contain the damage Falling.
At least five Arab countries lodged formal protests against India, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly on Monday to comments by two prominent Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons. Anger spilled onto social media and calls to boycott Indian products surfaced in some Arab countries.
The controversial remarks follow growing violence targeting India’s Muslim minority led by Hindu nationalists who have been emboldened by Modi’s regular silence on such attacks since his first election in 2014.
Over the years, Indian Muslims have often been targeted for everything from their food and dress style to interfaith marriages. Watch groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have warned that the attacks could intensify.
Rights groups have also accused the ruling Modis party of looking the other way and sometimes allowing hate speech against Muslims, who make up 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people, but who are still large enough to be the second largest Muslim population of any nation.
Modi’s party denies the charges, but Indian Muslims say the attacks on them and their faith have become relentless.
Anger has been growing since last week after the two spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, made speculative remarks that were seen as an insult to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha. .
The Modis party took no action against them until Sunday, when a sudden chorus of diplomatic outrage began with Qatar and Kuwait summoning their Indian ambassadors to protest. The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal and issued a rare statement saying it strongly denounces insulting any religious figure,” a move that was welcomed by both Qatar and Kuwait.
Later, Saudi Arabia and Iran also filed complaints with India, and the Jeddha-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, said the remarks came against a backdrop increased hatred and abuse of Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims.
New Delhi has so far made no comment on the protests from Muslim nations, but India’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed the OIC’s comments as unwarranted and narrow-minded. On Sunday, India’s embassies in Qatar and Doha issued a statement saying that the views expressed against the Prophet and Islam were not those of the Indian government but those of fringe elements. Both statements indicate that strong action has already been taken against those who have made derogatory remarks.
Critics from Muslim countries, however, were harsh, indicating that insulting the Prophet Muhammad was a red line.
Qatar’s foreign ministry said it expected a public apology from the Indian government and Kuwait warned that if the comments went unpunished, India would see an increase in extremism and hatred. The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman has described the Modis party’s obscene rudeness towards Islam as a form of warfare. And Riyadh said the comments were insulting and called for respect for beliefs and religions.
The remarks made by Sharma on a TV show in India and Jindal in a tweet risk damaging India’s ties with Arab countries.
India has close ties with the wealthy emirates of Qatar and Kuwait, which rely on millions of migrant workers from India and elsewhere in South Asia to serve their tiny local populations and keep the machines of life running. daily. India also depends on the oil-rich Arab Gulf states to fuel its energy-thirsty economy.
The remarks also angered India’s big rival and neighbor Pakistan and Afghanistan.
On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned an Indian diplomat and conveyed Islamabad’s strong condemnation’, a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the comments were hurtful and that India under Modi is flouting the religious freedoms and persecutes Muslims. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that the Indian government should not allow such fanatics to insult…Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.
Anti-Muslim sentiments and attacks grew across India under Modi. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said India was seeing an increase in attacks on people and places of worship, prompting a response from New Delhi that called the comments misinformed.
More recently, religious tensions have escalated after some Hindu groups went to a local court in the northern city of Varanasi to seek permission to pray at a 17th-century mosque, claiming it was built in tearing down a temple. Critics say these tensions have been further heightened by Indian TV presenters in heated debates.
___
Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell in Dubai and Munir Ahmad and Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbs17.com/news/muslim-nations-slam-india-over-insulting-remarks-about-islam/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Grimsby Town promoted to Football League after win in play-off final June 6, 2022
- Hollywood movies come out stronger at Indian box office after pandemic June 6, 2022
- Big Tech wins Kenya’s talented Quartz Africa battle June 6, 2022
- Imran Khan to be arrested once protective bond ends: Pak home minister June 6, 2022
- PM Modi to inaugurate finance, business ministry celebrations and launch Jan Samrath portal June 6, 2022