Russia lifts military alert in Syria over Turkish operation | New

Russia has raised its military alert status over threats from illegal armed groups in Syria’s Idlib region following Turkey’s announcement of the start of a military operation in the Arab country.

In view of the statements of the Turkish government on the launch of a new military operation in the north of the Syrian Arab Republic, an intensification of the activity of illegal armed groups is observed in the de-escalation zone of Idlib to aggravate the situation, said the deputy director of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Reconciliation Center, Oleg Zhuravliov, said on Sunday.

According to the official’s statements, members of the terrorist group Al-Nusra Front (self-proclaimed Fath Al-Sham Front) carried out 12 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in a single day. Six were carried out in the province of the same name in northwestern Syria and as many in the province of Aleppo, in which two Syrian soldiers were injured.

#Russia urge #Turkey refrain from launching an offensive operation in the North #Syria to avoid provoking a further escalation of tensions in the country, after Ankara announced the launch of a military campaign targeting Kurdish terrorists.https://t.co/ZV6me6hIxo Al Arabiya English (lAlArabiya_Eng)

On May 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a plan to attack northern Syria with the alleged aim of eradicating from the region the Kurdish militias of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK), groups that Ankara considers to be terrorists.

For its part, the Syrian government, led by Bashar al-Assad, has repeatedly qualified the Turkish presence in its territory as an occupation.

Syria has also warned US troops stationed in northeast Syria not to provide any false excuses to the Turkish regime to justify its colonial policies and plans on Syrian territory, while urging the United Nations (UN) and its countries members to take strong action in the face of the dangerous Turkiye project.